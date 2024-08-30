When Vince McMahon Threatened to Fire Lita for Refusing WWE’s Infamous Live S*x Celebration Segment

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was relentless in his pursuit of what he thought was best for business. Although his unwavering approach produced some of the best storylines, it also created some that were uncomfortable to watch. One of the most talked-about segments from the Ruthless Aggression Era involved Edge and Lita having a live s*x celebration in the middle of the ring.

According to Lita, she was forced to partake in the act in front of a live crowd, as refusal to do so would have led to her termination.

In 2006, the Rated R Superstar Edge captured the WWE Championship after defeating John Cena. To celebrate his win, Mr. McMahon thought up a very controversial idea that raised many eyebrows.

Everyone, including Edge and Lita, found the idea of having s*x in the ring uncomfortable. However, McMahon didn’t budge, as he was more interested in eliciting a reaction from the WWE Universe.

He even went as far as to threaten to fire Lita. While speaking on her Twitch stream, the former Women’s Champion revealed she was pressured into performing the awkward act on TV.

According to her, the conversation with Vince McMahon went as follows:

Vince McMahon said, "So, Amy (Lita), to celebrate Adam's (Edge) title win last night, you’ll go to that ring tonight & have sex in front of 15k fans & millions of TV viewers.” Lita replied, stating, “But I don’t feel comfortable doing that.” McMahon responded, “If you don’t do that, you’re fired!!”

Advertisement

The fact that Lita had to contend with such a difficult situation laid the groundwork for her WWE exit. In addition, the experience seemingly left a negative mark on her career.

Despite being one of the trailblazers of the women’s division, Lita faced significant heat from the fans due to her real-life affair with Edge, which led to her allegedly cheating on Matt Hardy. Moreover, the live s*x celebration segment seemingly further did more damage to her WWE career during its final stretch.

Later that year, Lita left the company and made appearances on the independent circuit. Although Lita never returned to WWE as a full-time performer, she made sporadic appearances.

Also Read: Was Vince McMahon Trying To Humiliate Cody Rhodes’ Father Dusty With Polka Dot Gear? WWE Legend Reveals

In 2014, the Queen of Extreme was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, 2023 marked Lita's return to WWE, where she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Advertisement

Lita was then written off WWE TV unceremoniously after suffering an assault from Trish Stratus.

Read More: When Vince McMahon Was Accused of Copying Johnny Depp’s Movie Character for WWE Gimmick