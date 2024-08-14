When Vince McMahon’s Unusual Reaction Surprised Kurt Angle While Kissing Stephanie McMahon

Vince McMahon gets a kick out of weird things. It’s True! WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle can corroborate the said statement. Kurt Angle achieved great success in his rookie year, winning the WWE Championship less than a year after signing with the WWE.

In 2000, Angle was involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie McMahon and her then-boyfriend, Triple H.

Although the Billion-Dollar Princess clarified on WWE TV that her relationship with Angle was platonic, their on-screen chemistry led to a complicated entanglement.

During the August 24th edition of SmackDown in 2000, Kurt Angle kissed Stephanie McMahon backstage. Angle, who was portraying the role of a homewrecker, however, recalled feeling nervous while kissing Stephanie McMahon.

His nervousness was not so much because of Stephanie McMahon’s impending marriage to Triple H but because he had to kiss Stephanie in front of her father, Vince McMahon.

At the time, Vince McMahon was heavily involved in the direction of storylines presented on WWE TV. This meant that McMahon had to be around and watch as Angle kissed Stephanie McMahon. While speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero recalled feeling weird and uncomfortable doing it in front of Vince McMahon.

He stated on The Kurt Angle Show, “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this.”

According to Angle, Vince McMahon was intrigued by the scene, despite being the father of Stephanie McMahon. This certainly indicates that McMahon had a strong interest in the dramatic aspect of the storyline. Off-topic, Vince McMahon once figured out a weird way to punish his employees by forcing them to kiss his rear end.

As opposed to how a father might feel watching it, McMahon was focused on the impact of the scene rather than personal feelings. Nonetheless, Angle also revealed that Stephanie McMahon later made fun of him for kissing like a “fish”.

The storyline led to a triple-threat match at SummerSlam between Kurt Angle, Triple H, and The Rock for the WWE Championship. After Stephanie McMahon inadvertently got hurt during the match, The Rock capitalized and pinned Triple H to retain the World Title.

Angle then carried Stephanie McMahon backstage in his arms leaving Triple motionless in the ring. With Stephanie McMahon in his arms, Angle looked at Triple H as if to say, “I have your wife”.

