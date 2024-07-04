When Walt Frazier Weighed In on NBA GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict Between Walt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan

The late great Wilt Chamberlain was not only a dominant player on the court but also a larger-than-life character whose influence extended beyond the game during his Hall of Fame career. Walt Frazier of the New York Knicks believed that Chamberlain deserved to be crowned the greatest of all time because of his indisputable contributions to the game.

Aside from the amazing collection of personal records, Frazier contends that "The Big Dipper" made a substantial contribution to the NBA's expansion and development into the international phenomenon it is today. Nevertheless, "Clyde" believes it's only fitting that Wilt's admirers regard him as the greatest of all time.

What did Frazier say?

Frazier said on the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, "Because without Wilt Chamberlain, there might not be an NBA. He was the guy who brought people to the stands, promoted the game, and then you look at his records—they're remarkable, man."

Frazier explained his opinion

Frazier added, "Some have suggested that Wilt was not the greatest player ever because he only won two titles, as opposed to Jordan's six. This is simply unfair. If it weren't for the Celtics dynasty, Wilt would likely have ended up with nine rings. Jordan had no true rival."

Advertisement

Frazier once addressed the argument that Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time due to his dominance and six NBA championships, offering an intriguing explanation for why Chamberlain should still be considered the greatest player over His Airness. Walt's contention was based on the notion that Chamberlain had an equally formidable opponent, Bill Russell. However, he also made the point that, unlike Wilt in the past, MJ never faced a real opponent who could truly test his abilities.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Once Revealed the Only Player in NBA He Couldn’t Dominate; Details Inside