When Was the Last Time a Canadian Team Was in Stanley Cup Finals? Find Out

Canada and hockey are almost synonymous. Despite being one of the favorites, the country hasn't been very successful in winning the Stanley Cup lately.

It's been over 30 years since a Canadian team last won an NHL title. During the 1992-93 season, the Montreal Canadiens, with players like Brian Bellows, Patrick Roy, and Guy Carbonneau, only lost four playoff games on their way to their 24th Stanley Cup win.

When was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?

The Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup. They beat the LA Kings in the 1993 final, and it has been 31 years since a Canadian team won the prestigious Cup.

The current seven NHL Canadian teams together have won 43 Stanley Cups. This includes 24 by the Canadiens, 13 by the Toronto Maple Leafs, five by the Oilers, and one by the Calgary Flames.

When was the last time a Canadian team was in the Stanley Cup finals?

Despite the long wait, Canadian teams have had their chances. Since 1993, there have been six times when Canadian teams made it to the Stanley Cup Final, including two times by the Canucks, and once each by the Flames, Oilers, Senators, and Canadiens.

The Canadiens almost ended the drought in 2021, but they lost to the defending champion Lightning in a gentleman’s sweep during the Cup Final. Before that, the Canucks were the last Canadian team to make it to the Cup Finals in 2011.

When did the Oilers last reach the Stanley Cup finals?

The Edmonton Oilers are now set to appear in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years, having secured their spot by beating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference.

The Oilers last made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2005-2006 NHL season. They faced the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series but lost.

