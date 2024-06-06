When Was the Last Time Oilers Were in Stanley Cup Finals? All You Need to Know

The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals for the eighth time in the history of the franchise and the first time since 2006. They secured their pass to the finals by defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday. With a score of 4-2, they won the best of 7 series.

The 2005-2006 NHL season saw the last appearance of the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals, monikered the 'Super Bowl' of Ice Hockey. Sadly, the season ended in a loss for the Oilers to the Carolina Hurricanes after seven games.

When was the last time the Edmonton Oilers lifted a Stanley Cup?

The last victory for the Oilers was quite a while ago, back in the 1989–90 season. Under John Muckler, the Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins in a rematch of the 1988 final, which Edmonton won 4-0. On their way to the final, the Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets (4–3), the Los Angeles Kings (4–0), and the Chicago Blackhawks (4–2).

Game 1 at the Boston Garden on May 15, 1990, went to triple-overtime. Petr Klima scored the winning goal after more than 115 minutes of play, making it one of the longest games in NHL history and still the longest in a final to this day.

Three days later, the Oilers won 7-2 before the series moved to Northlands Coliseum. Boston started strong in Game 3 with John Byce scoring early and Greg Johnston adding another goal with a minute left in the first period. The Bruins won that game 2-1.

The Oilers won the next game 4-1, putting them just one win away from the championship. At Boston Garden, they won Game 5 and claimed the trophy for the fifth time. Oilers' goalie Bill Ranford, who filled in for the injured Grant Fuhr, received the Conn Smythe Trophy despite having played only four playoff games before Fuhr's shoulder injury.

When was the last time Edmonton Oilers were in Stanley Cup finals?

No Canadian team has apparently won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. Since 1993, four of the six Stanley Cup Final appearances by Canadian teams have gone to a seventh game. This also includes the Oilers' last appearance in 2006, where they sadly lost.

Now, as they gear up to face the Florida Panthers, the Oilers are aiming to bring the trophy back home after a long drought.

