When Will Alex Pereira Fight Next After Knocking Out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303? Find Out

For UFC enthusiasts, this year belongs to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. So far, Poatan has headlined two of the biggest cards and has successfully defended his championship strap. According to data, Alex Pereira is currently the most active UFC champion.

The last time Alex Pereira entered the UFC octagon was at UFC 303, on two weeks' short notice after the original main event of UFC 303—the much-awaited bout between returning two-division champions Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler—was canceled after Mystic Mac decided to withdraw his name due to an unexpected injury he sustained in a sparring session.

However, Alex Pereira was on his Australia tour when the UFC called him and offered him the opportunity to step in on two weeks' short notice and defend his championship in a rematch against former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

"Stone Hand" opted to step in and perform as he always does, accepting the offer. At UFC 303, Alex Pereira stunned the world once again when he struck Jiri Prochazka, this time knocking his lights out in round two with a vicious head kick, and retained his championship.

Alex Pereira's next fight

With his commitment and hard work, Alex Pereira has managed to climb to the mountaintop of this industry, and now experts and fans have crowned him the new face of the company. UFC fanatics are eagerly waiting for his return.

According to previous reports, Alex Pereira wanted to return at UFC 305, but his coach asked him to slow down and rest a bit. However, before the end of this year, Pereira and his team are planning to step into the octagon one more time and defend the light heavyweight throne.

Advertisement

The next challenge for Alex Pereira is Magomed Ankalaev, who is on a dominating 12-fight win streak. But a couple of days ago, Pereira’s manager hinted before Ankalaev’s fight that Poatan would defend his championship against Jan Błachowicz in a rematch.

It seems, however, that the initial plan remains the primary plan for Alex Pereira’s fight against Magomed Ankalaev, which is expected to be the hardest fight of his career.

Recently, a Twitter handle posted a report that the UFC is aiming to book a championship match between Ankalaev and Pereira at UFC 308. The manager of Magomed indirectly confirmed the report by resharing it on Twitter.

Daniel Cormier feels Magomed Ankalaev will be a tough fight for Alex Pereira.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is a big fan of what Alex Pereira has managed to achieve in such a short period. In eight months, Alex Pereira has been involved in three main event title matches and has managed to win all of these fights in under two rounds via vicious knockout.

Advertisement

But even after dominating the competition, Daniel Cormier feels Magomed Ankalaev will be a serious threat to Poatan. DC explained why he feels Magomed will be a problem for "Stone Hand" Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier expressed his views in the UFC 303 reaction video, saying, "Does Alex have anyone to fight? Of course, there's also Ankalaev. But besides Ankalaev, I don't even know who else Pereira has to fight."

DC continued, "I think Magomed will be a difficult opponent for Pereira because Ankalaev has the skills to move Alex to the floor. But still, there is a danger when you try to move Pereira. With Alex, you can't shorten the distance that easily. He punishes you every time you get close to him."

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Confronts Jiri Prochazka About Witchcraft Allegations During Airport Meet Up