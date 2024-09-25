When Will Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Return From Injury? DETAILS INSIDE

On October 22, when the Celtics host the Knicks and raise Banner No. 18 at TD Garden, Kristaps Porzingis will receive his 2024 NBA championship ring. But after having surgery in the offseason to treat an ankle injury he sustained in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Latvian will not play for the C's.

Porzingis is committed to playing with his teammates again before the season ends while he recovers from his injury. The Latvian gave a target return date in an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne

"The expectation is sometime in December," Porzingis told ESPN. "But I'm feeling really good and I'm working towards hopefully playing earlier than that."

As the team's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated, the Celtics do not intend to rush the return of their star big man, Porzingis.

"[Porzingis' injury is] unique enough that we won't rush anything," Stevens told ESPN. "But I would say that if we have a timeline in our heads, we're very, very encouraged by where he is."

With Al Horford as a reliable substitute and two skilled backups in Xavier Tillman Sr. and Luke Kornet, the Celtics have little reason to rush back the seven-footer. As Porzingis' replacement, Horford started all five NBA Finals games and averaged 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

After being hurt in Game 2, Porzingis returned for a brief appearance in Game 5, but his ankle injury troubled him. Fortunately for Boston, Horford filled Porzingis's void at the center position by holding his own.

However, Boston needs Porzingis to be healthy if it hopes to win the NBA championship again, something that hasn't been done by a team since the Warriors in 2017-18. The big man with the shooting ability gave the Celtics a different dynamic last season. He was frequently referred to as "a cheat code" because he made the team all but unbeatable.

The game was blown wide open in favor of the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks, as Porzingis added 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in just 20:34. Porzingis played in 57 games during the regular season last year, averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

