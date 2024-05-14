When Will CM Punk Make His WWE In-Ring Return From Tricep Injury? Report

Former WWE and AEW champion Voice of Voiceless made his much-anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade last year at WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view. CM Punk announced his in-ring return to WWE on Raw after Survivor Series 2023, saying that he would enter the traditional Royal Rumble 2024 match-up and earn his opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 40.

Unfortunately, CM Punk injured himself in the traditional Royal Rumble 2024 match after Drew McIntyre's future shock DDT impacted Punk's bad tricep once again. The dream of CM Punk of main-eventing WrestleMania was again shattered, but he promised he would come back even stronger. Second City Saint is constantly making a surprise appearance on Raw and is building his future rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

A report by WOR has suggested a positive update regarding CM Punk's in-ring return to WWE from his tricep injury.

Per WOR, "Punk's not that far from being back, most likely. If he had his surgery at the end of January, you're looking at the end of July, August, maybe September. It's not that far away anymore."

The report further stated, "He might make SummerSlam. And if he can make SummerSlam, Punk, and Drew for the title, that makes a lot of sense. Even if he can't, you can do it a month later. Punk will be back fairly soon; it's not as far away as sometimes you think because of that surgery."

Why CM Punk Left the WWE in 2014

CM Punk was at his prime when he decided to quit WWE in 2014; after his traditional Royal Rumble 2014 match-up, Punk left the building and only looked back to WWE in the year 2023.

Voice of Voiceless revealed on Colt Cabana's podcast the real reason why he left WWE on a sour note. According to Punk, multiple reasons pushed him to quit WWE.

Some of those reasons were backstage issues with fellow WWE superstar and upper management, including Triple H himself, medical negligence, even mentioning he was never booked to his true potential, his WrestleMania main event was snatched from him, and The Rock replaced him.

He was replaced, which upset him big times, and eventually, he decided to quit WWE. He made a public statement that he would never work for WWE.

