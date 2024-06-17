When Will CM Punk Return To WWE After Injuring His Hand at Royal Rumble 2024? Check Latest Report

CM Punk shocked the world last weekend at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 pay-per-view when he interfered in the main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre as a special guest referee, costing McIntyre his title for the second time after WrestleMania 40.

The Second City Saint has been out of action since he re-triggered an old tricep injury during his return match at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk competed in the traditional men's Royal Rumble 2024 to earn a shot at his WrestleMania main event, the story that he left behind when he departed WWE in 2014.

The WWE Universe is speculating that CM Punk is cleared to compete and that the company will now start to build the grand match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk.

However, a recent report by WrestleVotes suggests the Voice of the Voiceless still needs to be cleared to compete and will not get the green light to compete even until WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The report has suggested the exact event where we can expect Punk to compete.

WrestleVotes reported, “As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3.”

What’s next for CM Punk?

CM Punk made his shocking comeback to WWE after almost a decade last year at WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 during the closing moments of the show, stunning the world of professional wrestling.

Unfortunately, in his first-ever televised match after the return at Royal Rumble 2024, Punk took a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre, which re-triggered his old tricep injury that he sustained during his run at AEW.

Despite this setback, Punk has remained a constant presence on television and hasn't lost a step. WWE managed to build a spectacular rivalry for CM Punk even after he was injured, which was constructed from the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre was the one who injured CM Punk, and WWE built a rivalry around it. The Scottish Warrior started to troll CM Punk, revealing that he planned Punk's downfall to take over his position.

McIntyre took Punk’s place in Elimination Chamber 2024, won the match, and earned himself a title shot against World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Punk clapped back at Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40, where he was the special guest commentator for McIntyre and Rollins' world heavyweight championship match. McIntyre won the match and became the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

McIntyre then decided to troll Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless had enough and snapped at the Scottish Warrior, launching an attack on him. Damian Priest analyzed the situation, cashed in his Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase, and won the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

Since then, the tensions between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have grown with every episode of Monday Night Raw, and now their rivalry is at its peak. Once Punk gets cleared, the first match WWE will book is between Drew and CM Punk, which will likely be a multi-match rivalry.

