When Will Conor McGregor Return After Withdrawing Himself from UFC 303? DETAILS Inside

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years this summer at the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Mystic Mac was set to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts fight at welterweight.

Unfortunately, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the rumor last Thursday about Conor McGregor pulling out of his returning fight against Michael Chandler. White revealed that Mystic Mac had injured himself during his training camp.

Fans are now confused and are wondering if Conor McGregor will return after recovering from his injury or if he will retire, as per the rumors.

A previous report by popular combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani suggested Conor McGregor’s injury is not that serious, and he will be able to compete soon. The report suggests the UFC is now working on a secondary date for Conor McGregor this year. The months the company is considering to reschedule the Conor McGregor fight are August and September.

Recently, a team member of Conor McGregor, Peter Queally, had a fun chat with SportsTalk where he reacted to Mystic Mac’s future and when he could return to the UFC octagon.

Peter Queally said, “It seems like they will endeavor to make that fight in September time. Something like that maybe, that's what I'm hearing."

Now, in place of Conor McGregor, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will lock horns with former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight crown at UFC 303.

UFC legends think Conor McGregor will never return

Conor McGregor was set to return from his injury at UFC 303, but before even making it to the press events, Mystic Mac re-injured himself. The last time Conor McGregor fought inside the UFC octagon was in 2021 at the UFC 264 pay-per-view.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor locked horns with former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout.

The fight ended unfortunately after Conor McGregor snapped his leg in round one after taking some brutal leg shots from Diamond.

Since Conor McGregor has pulled out, fans and experts have worried about Mystic Mac’s future. Recently, former UFC fighter Matt Brown expressed his views on Conor McGregor's future in the UFC on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. the Writer podcast.

Matt Brown said, “It didn’t shock me when I saw he was out of this fight. No, I’m still on that same train. He’s not ever coming back. I say the same thing I said before. I hope he proves me wrong. I hope I’m wrong. I would like to see Conor fight again.”

He continued, “I would like to see him do a real training camp with real training partners, push himself hard, and go back to the great Conor that he was before. I would love to see that. I think a lot of people would love to see that. It’s not happening.”

