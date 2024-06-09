When Will Former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns Return Following His Loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?

This year’s showcase of immortal WrestleMania 40 is now cemented in the legacy books of WWE as one of the greatest Mania’s of all time.

There were multiple jaw-dropping moments from the in-ring return of the heel The Rock, Cody Rhodes finally ending his story of becoming the first-ever champion of his family, and the highlight of the night fans witnessing the dominant four-year WWE universal championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

With Roman Reigns losing his championship after a historic run, the WWE universe has finally entered a new era with Cody Rhodes as their primary champion. Since The Head of the Table lost his championship at WrestleMania 40, he is one break and has not made any televised appearances.

Fans are now wondering when the Tribal Chief will make his return back to his home WWE. The company has already started to build an arch for Roman Reigns. On SmackDown night after Mania, Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Roman Reigns, kicked out Jimmy Uso from Bloodline, and welcomed two new members, Tama Tonga and Tama Loa.

It seems like WWE is building a base for establishing the Bloodline 2.0 storyline, where Roman Reigns will go against Solo Sikoa and his new self-proclaimed Bloodline.

Some previous reports suggested Roman Reigns could return at Summer Slam 2024, now popular WWE source Xero News has tweeted and provided another major update on The Tribal Chief’s return.

Xero News tweeted and informed Roman Reigns is expected to return sooner than expected. Later, a fan commented and asked before or after Summer Slam 2024, to which Xero answered and expressed that if Roman Reigns makes his return before Summer Slam 2024, that could be a surprise element for WWE Universe and could actually create more buzz.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 Match Card

Recently, the company hosted a spectacular international event, the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event, where WWE crowned Gunther as king of the Ring 2024 and Nia Jax as the queen of the Ring 2024.

After the success of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event, the company is once again gearing up to host another massive international premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle.

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled to take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The match card so far looks stacked with hometown boy Drew McIntyre, who will be challenging for WWE Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Bayley, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and many more. Here is the list of matches announced so far for WWE Clash of the Castle 2024.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match: Drew McIntyre (Challenger) vs. Damnian Priest (Champion) WWE Undisputed Champion ‘I Quit Match’: AJ Styles (Challenger) vs. Cody Rhodes (Champion) WWE Women's Championship Singles Match: Piper Niven (Challenger) vs.Bayley (Champion) WWE Women Champion Triple Threat Tag Team match Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (Champions)

