When Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next After Defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 302? Find Out

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev proved the world wrong and showcased why he is the number one fighter in the world after he finished former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view.

After defeating Diamond, Russian Storm extended his professional mixed martial arts record to 26 wins and only one loss in his entire career. He also marked a new record in the lightweight division for the longest undefeated streak, 14 consecutive wins in a row, leaving his mentor and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov behind, who retired with 13 consecutive wins in the UFC.

In the post-fight interview, Islam Makhachev disclosed his next goal after overwhelming one of the best lightweight fighters in the world. Makhachev feels he has finished all his business in the lightweight division. Now, he can move ahead to the next planned target he wants: adding another title on his shoulder and becoming a double champion.

Makhachev expressed his desire to move up and challenge for the welterweight championship so he could cement his legacy as one of the sport's most dominant fighters.

But it looks like UFC CEO Dana White still feels Islam Makhachev has some business to handle within the lightweight division before considering adding another strap to his shoulder.

The unfinished business Dana White was talking about is none other than the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, who won the position after he defeated former UFC champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 300.

Recently, Arman Tsarukyan appeared on the MMA Hours show, where he was asked when he could fight Islam Makhachev in a rematch for championship gold.

Arman revealed that Islam Makhachev could once again return to the octagon this year, either in October at Abu Dhabi or November at New York Madison Square Garden.

According to Tsarukyan, if Khamzat Chimaev manages to defeat Robert Whittaker, Khamzat will main event the Saudi Arabia card for the championship fight. Then, he and Islam will lock horns in November at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Arman Tsarukyan says he can out-wrestle Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier was an absolute war. It was unarguably the most formidable battle Makhachev had ever been in. UFC 302 was the first time someone had ever opened a cut on a Russian champion in his entire career.

Dustin Poirier is known for his striking, not his wrestling. He was so prepared for the fight that he spectacularly defended Makhachev's wrestling prowess multiple times in the rounds. In round five, Islam Makhachev managed to pull an old-school wrestling sweep, choke the air out of Poirier's brain, and win the fight via submission.

At the MMA Hours Show, Arman Tsarukyan called the version of Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 weak. He believes he can actually out-wrestle this version of Makhachev easily and claims the rematch between them is going to be a ‘very easy fight’ for him.

Only time will reveal whether Arman Tsarukyan can back up his trash talks and whatever he has been saying, like last time when he shocked the world against Charles Oliveria, or whether Makhachev will once again defeat Tsarukyan in a rematch.

