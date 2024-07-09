When Will LeBron James Play With Son Bronny Together for Lakers for the First Time? Find Out

LeBron James and his son Bronny are set to make history by teaming up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming 2024/25 NBA season. The buzz has been around for a while, and diehard LeBron fans are eager to witness history in the making.

After Bronny's remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest that had temporarily put his future in question, he has been actively engaging in plays around the court. With LeBron James also signing a new two-year deal with the team, the stage is set for a momentous occasion when the father-son duo takes to the court together for the first time.

When will LeBron James play with Bronny James for the first time?

While Bronny James has already made his Lakers debut in the California Classic Summer League, it is likely that he will spend much of his rookie year developing and gaining experience with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

However, NBA enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the preseason games as a potential opportunity for LeBron and Bronny to team up on the court for the Lakers for the first time.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 4, the Phoenix Suns at the same venue on October 6, and the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 15. These games could mark the historic moment when the Jameses play alongside each other.

As the summer winds down and attention shifts towards the upcoming NBA season, fans are eagerly awaiting the preseason games as a potential glimpse into the future of the Lakers with the momentous debut of the father-son duo.

Playing with Bronny will be a 'dream come true’ for LeBron James

LeBron James recently expressed his joy and excitement at the prospect of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, for the Los Angeles Lakers, calling it a "dream come true."

During the USA camp, Bron said, "Obviously it's a dream come true. For me, to see my son be able to be in the NBA alone, it's always been a dream of his. For us to be there side by side, words are lost, let's be honest. The kid has worked so hard to get back to this point.”

LeBron, who is currently at a training camp with Team USA in Las Vegas, expressed his pride in his son's hard work, especially after the challenges Bronny faced in the past year.

The Lakers made history by selecting Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, marking the first time a father-son duo will play in the NBA at the same time.

Although Bronny is anticipated to spend much of the season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers for developmental purposes, there are expectations that the two will share the court together in the NBA, possibly early in the upcoming season.

However, he made his collegiate debut for USC in December and, though he faced challenges, he showcased potential as a professional prospect.

