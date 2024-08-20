When Will Pat McAfee Return to WWE? All You Need to Know About his Departure from Company

The color commentator on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, legendary Pat McAfee, officially announced that the 8/19 edition of Monday Night Raw will be his last Raw. He commentates and entertains fans with his unique, engaging commentary on WWE.

The reason behind the departure of Patt McAfee is his commitments with the ESPN College GameDay, which kicks off this week. McAfee first informed fans about it by putting the story on his official Instagram account.

WWE Universe is wondering when Pat McAfee will be back on the WWE commentary desk amid the long layoff he announced. Michael Cole, a fellow commentator of Pat McAfee, told fans about the departure during the show.

On Pat McAfee’s departure, Michael Cole stated, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is a sad night for me here on Monday Night Raw. This man to my right, is one of my best friends on the entire planet, and I mean that sincerely; we've spent so much time together. Pat's (McAfee) leaving us for the next couple of months as he heads off for football season.”



Fans are now wondering when Pat McAfee will return to WWE. Michael Cole further spoke about Pat's return: "The good news that I can share with everyone is Pat's gonna be back in January as Monday Night Raw makes history, WWE makes history, as we kick things off live on Netflix."

Even while leaving Monday Night Raw, Pat McAfee revealed the timeline of his WWE time-off and possible return. McAfee told fans he would be out of action for almost four months.

The 8/19 Monday Night Raw was an exciting edition, the final edition of Raw before the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. The 8/19 Raw took place at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida.

The show started with a segment between Randy Orton and Gunther, where both superstars exchanged verbal jabs at each other, and from behind, Ludwig Kaiser launched an attack on Randy Orton.

Just after that, the first match on Red Brand was the match between Pete Dunne. The match was absolutely amazing. The ending of the match was classic when Pete put Sheamus's hand into the turnbuckle, but Sheamus pulled the whole turnbuckle out and planted a massive brogue kick on the face of Dunne and won the match.

The next match was between Ivy Nile with American Made vs Maxxine Dupri with The Alpha Academy. The made ended in no contest after Wyatt Six attacked mid-match and dismantled the whole American Made. In the end, Uncle Howdy puts Chad Gable’s light out with sister Abigail.

Later, CM Punk officially announced a strap match with Drew McIntyre at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. He even name-dropped Taylor Swift during his promo.

The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs The Final Testament In A 6-Man Tag Team Match, the saga continued, and WWE started to plant seeds of rivalry between Woods and Kofi. Odyssey Jones pinned and won the match for The New Day.

The next match was a No DQ contest between The Miz vs Bronson Reed. The Big Bronson Redd destroyed The Miz and won the match. Reed went on to climb the rope. Before he could climb, the music of Braun Strowman around the arena, and Strowman confronted Big Bronson Reed.

The fifth match on the card was Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio, the match ended in chaos after New Judgement Day attacked Damian and Rhea and absolutely folded them.

The Unholy Union (c) vs Damage CTRL vs Pure Fusion Collective w/Sonya Deville In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship after a whooping match, The Unholy Union manages to retain championships.

Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser with Gunther: Orton gave WWE World Heavyweight Champion what he was capable of doing and defeated Ludwig Kaiser. The show went off-air with Randy and Gunther brawling.

