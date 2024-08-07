When Will Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Branded Jordan Sneakers Release? Here’s All You Need To Know

SummerSlam 2024 ended with a bang when former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE television for the first time after his iconic four-year championship reign was ended at WrestleMania XL at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

WWE fanatics have been waiting for the comeback of Tribal Chief for a long time, and the anticipation for his return multiplied after Solo Sikoa formed his version of Bloodline and threw Jimmy Usoa and Paul Heyman out after brutally attacking and crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief of New Bloodline he crafted.

The return of Roman Reigns was indeed bone-chilling. It set a massive record and became the best SummerSlam return of all time. It has managed to gain over 100 million views all over WWE platforms, leaving behind CM Punk’s return and The Rock's comeback.

Multiple things caught the attention of fans, from Roman Reigns’s new shirt refereeing him OTC to Roman Reigns helping Cody Rhodes retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.

No one is unaware of Roman Reigns's love and obsession with sneakers. He is a big-time sneakerhead, not only him but also his brother USOS (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso); a couple of days back, it was announced that Roman Reigns and Nike had signed a deal, and they were soon going to drop Bloodline Edition Jorden shoes.

Now, a follow-up report has emerged by GQ that confirms that Roman Reigns's Bloodline special edition shoes under the Jordan label will be discontinued by 2025: “In April, Roman Reigns announced a partnership with [the] Jordan Brand that will see the release of Bloodline-branded sneakers beginning in 2025.”

The report is a significant indicator that WWE has planned the reunion of The OG Bloodline soon on television, and this time, The Bloodline is going to be a babyface faction. Just after Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2024, WWE announced a special edition WWE Undisputed Championship celebration of the iconic 1316-day championship reign is going live.

There were only 1316 replicas priced around $600. As per the report, the whole stock was sold out in just two hours, and WWE made approximately $800k from the sale. Roman Reigns ended up being the biggest merch sale of the SummerSlam 2024, which itself forecasts what will happen once the Roman Reigns Jordan sneaker goes live.

The return of Roman Reigns has opened multiple gates and possibilities there. At the post-SummerSlam 2024 PLE, Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes was asked about the return of the Roman Reigns.

Although Cody Rhodes agreed his trilogy match with Roman Reigns is inevitable, he also revealed he is happy to see Roman Reigns back. “So he's certainly. I've got quite a list of people to whom I owe one. I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost; that's as much of a shoot as it gets. There's a unique relationship, I suppose. We haven't seen or spoken since WrestleMania.”

However, Cody Rhodes acknowledged the fact WWE fanatics wanted Roman Reigns back so WWE management delivered at SummerSlam 2024.

