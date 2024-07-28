When Will Roman Reigns Retire From WWE Amid His Leukemia Situation: Find Out

Former WWE Undisputed champion The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns’s last run as the WWE Undisputed champion has cemented his name as one of the greatest ever to lace his boots and step his foot inside the squared circle.

Roman Reigns has managed to crave his name in golden letters, the fourth longest reigning WWE champion in history, leaving legends like Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, Brock Lesnar, and more behind and has only three WWE wrestlers ahead of him.

Roman Reigns dropped his WWE championship at WrestleMania XL after The American Nightmare; Cody Rhodes pinned him clean, overcoming The Rock and The Bloodline with the help of WWE legends.

Since he lost his championship at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns has been away from television and is enjoying his vacation away from the limelight; as per some rumors and reports, Roman Reigns will finally make his return at Summer Slam 2024 PLE.

Roman Reigns retirement

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest for a reason: The Tribal Chief has been living with Leukemia for years; back in 2019, he even took time when the disease hit him back; later, he made his return as strong as ever and once again when the world was affected by covid, Roman Reigns took time off as his body and immunity system are already weak to handle such dangerous virus, Roman Reign then came back. He turned heel in 2020, and the rest is history.

WWE fanatics and experts already know Roman Reigns won’t be doing professional wrestling thing for a long time as with time and his him growing older, he had to take extra care of himself, and there are chances Roman Reigns could hang up his gloves way before fans might see it coming.

Recently, popular professional wrestling interviews Chris Van Vliet dropped a podcast where he talked about the retirement of Roman Reigns. He expressed that Roman Reigns could retire by 2030 as there are multiple health concerns with Roman Reigns due to his Leukemia and other issues. He further explained, “2030s? Yeah, I think definitely. And we were talking about the Hall of Fame earlier. Yeah, of course, Roman Reigns is a future Hall of Famer whenever he decides to hang him up."

Chris further stated Roman Reigns is now on a Brock Lesnar-like contract, “I do think that Roman Reigns, and we’re kind of already seeing it in the last year or two, I think he’s going to move to that Brock Lesnar type of schedule. And I think that benefits both him, obviously I also think it benefits the fans.”

Roman Reigns Summer Slam 2024 return

On the first edition of Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa kicked out Jimmy Uso, welcomed a new member to Bloodline, Tama Tonga, and refused to follow any lead from Roman Reigns.

With time, Solo Sikoa welcomed more members on the Madison Square Friday Night SmackDown; Solo Sikoa crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief, taking the place of Roman Reigns, and even kicked out Paul Heyman, who refused to acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief.

Fast forward to today, Solo Sikoa will officially lock horns with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at the Summer Slam 2024 as he wants the title back to his family; WWE fanatics and experts highly believe Roman Reigns will finally return and attack Solo Sikoa in place of Cody Rhodes and will punish Solo Sikoa and finally, The Bloodline saga will begin.

