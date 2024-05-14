When Will Roman Reigns Return to WWE After Losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Report

Roman Reigns cemented his name as one of the most incredible WWE champions of all time; his WWE Universal Championship reign will always be remembered as a revolutionary era that took WWE’s product to whole other heights.

WWE Universe witnessed the end of Roman Reigns’ iconic four-year championship reign at WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes defeated him in the main event, overcoming all the odds. With Cody Rhodes defeating The Tribal Chief, American Nightmare finished his story of becoming the first champion of family and took fans to a new era.

Since the WrestleMania 40 loss, Roman Reigns has been out of WWE television and is indefinitely on break; fans are out of clues as to when they will see Head of the Table back on the hunt in WWE.

Recently, popular WWE source Xero News has posted a significant hint about Roman Reigns’s return and the time when we can see him back on television.

Xero News posted a GIF of Roman Reigns and a GIF of Summer Slam on the other side, hinting that the Tribal Chief can make his return to WWE at Summer Slam 2024. This year's Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

What’s Next for Roman Reigns?

After being the face of WWE, fans are wondering what could be possible next for Roman Reigns once he comes back to WWE; the answer seems clear: WWE has started building a significant arc for Roman Reigns.

At SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa refused to take orders from Roman Reigns, kicked out Jimmy Uso from the faction, and welcomed a new member to Bloodline Tama Tonga and at WWE Backlash pay-per-view, Tama Tonga’s biological brother Tonga Loa made his debut and was the third member of new Bloodline.

Eventually, WWE will build a new Bloodline to go against Roman Reigns. Once he returns, WWE could finally reunite USOS, who could start a family feud with New Bloodline, and then at Summer Slam 2024, Roman Reigns could return to help his brother, and OG Bloodline could reunite to counter New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. Still, there is a lot to unfold in Bloodline Saga.

