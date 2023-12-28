When will Tom Brady be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame? Here’s all you need to know

Thomas Edwards Brady Jr. is an American Football player and quarterback who played for the NFL ( National Football League) the biggest American football promotion in the world.

He played for New England Patriots for almost 20 years from 2001 to 2019.

Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all time in the history of the National Football League. In his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady holds multiple records in the NFL for completion touchdown passes, most career passing yards, and many more.

Brady is the NFL leader in career quarterback wins and he is the only quarterback to win over three different decades.

Brady announced his official retirement on February 1st, 2023, “ I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first.

It won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so.” Tom Brady announced via his Twitter account

He further said, “ I thank you, guys, so much to everyone, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors.

I could go on forever. There are too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all”

When will Tom Brady be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

After his retirement NFL star Tom Brady has cemented himself as the immortal of the sport and many fans and experts are demanding to be inducted him the National Football Association.

According to some rumors and reports, Brady will get inducted in 2028, as he made his return from a brief retirement of 40 days.

According to the guidelines of the National Football Association Hall of Fame website, a player should be out of the competition for almost five years at least and Brady has to wait for almost 5 years. And he can get inducted in the year 2028.

As per the website, they pick their Hall of Fame candidate by following some steps, “ Every candidate is carefully scrutinized and must receive at least 80 percent approval of the Committee at the annual meeting before he or she can be elected.”

What would be your reaction when Tom Brady gets inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame? And comment down your favorite Tom Brady moment

