When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? NFL WAG reveals interesting players ritual to predict

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement is a hot topic among NFL fans and Swifties, of course. When are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting engaged? Everyone is looking out for the answer. Well, according to an NFL WAG, there’s an untalked marriage tradition among NFL fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will get engaged, but not during the timeframe that many expect

Amidst all the talks around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage, NFL WAG Hannah Ann Sluss, who is engaged to Jake Funk, has revealed what couple proposals look like in the NFL. According to her, the proposals generally happen during the offseason, which she revealed during the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason,” the NFL WAG said during the podcast. Well, she speaks from experience. Hannah Ann Sluss and Baltimore Ravens’ running back Jake Funk got engaged on January 25 of this year.

Adding further, the NFL WAG said, “Because last season I was like, ‘I want to get engaged.’ He was like, ‘Well, typically guys get engaged in the offseason’.” Coming from an NFL player himself, via her fiance, the tradition seems like an untold yet possible thing in the NFL.

According to her, during the busy months of the NFL that start from September to February, getting married is a tough job since there’s already a lot going on around them. That’s why most NFL players prefer the offseason to get married. Thus, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might engage after February 2024.