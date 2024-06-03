When Will UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Return to Octagon and Who Could Be His Potential Opponent? DEETS

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has managed to climb to the mountain top of this industry. Alex joined UFC in November 2021, and fast-forward to today in 2024, he has captured two championships in two different weight classes, a mountain that many UFC legends never reached even after dedicating their whole career to UFC. The prime example is Dustin Poirier.

Diamond has been competing in UFC for a long time now and is one of the most loved and famous mixed martial artists in the company, competed for the championship three times and was still unable to capture the UFC championship.

On the other hand, Alex Pereira fought battles with some of the most formidable competitors and still managed to run over them. Pereira defeated one of the most decorated UFC middleweight champions, his old rival Israel Adsanya, and was crowned UFC middleweight champion.

Later, Alex Pereira moved up to the light heavyweight division and then faced former champion Jan Błachowicz and defeated him, then faced former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka for the vacant UFC light heavyweight crown last year at UFC 295, and Poaton captured the second championship after he Tko Jiří Procházka.

Pereira defended his UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time at UFC 300 against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and shocked the world when Poatan knocked out Sweet Dream with a beautiful hook in round one.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Stone Hand to return once in the UFC octagon. Recently, Alex Pereira gave an interview to SportsNet, revealing when he can return this year and against whom he will defend his championship next.

Alex Pereira said he is aiming to return near August, and he can face Jiří Procházka in a rematch for light heavyweight gold.

Alex Pereira said, “I want to fight whoever they want me to, but the name that's on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. We're still in talks, and I would like to fight around August, but nothing concrete yet."

Alex Pereira warns Magomed Ankalaev

Another top light heavyweight championship other than former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is Magomed Ankalaev. This year, Magomed Ankalaev knocked out Johnny Walker when they fought at UFC fight night, and fans now want him to face for the championship.

UFC even offered Magomed a light heavyweight championship fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but he declined because of the holy month of Ramadan.

Now, it seems like the UFC is not happy with Magomed Ankalaev, and The Czech Samurai will most likely get the championship shot against Alex Pereira.

Fans often claim Magomed will be a significant threat to Alex Pereira, as his ground game and striking are both elite-level. Magomed can actually test Poatan with his ground game.

Recently, Alex Pereira gave an interview to SportsNet in which he warned Magomed and fans ahead of their potential fight.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira said, “Everybody talks about Ankalaev, his ground game, but they don't know my ground game.”

