When Will WNBA Season Resume? Everything You Need to Know About the Schedule and How to Watch

The WNBA season picks up momentum following an exhilarating Olympic break, with the USA Women's Basketball Team aiming for their historic eighth gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With the Olympics behind them, the players now focus on the regular season's final month, leading into the playoffs.

The U.S. women's basketball team secured the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics by narrowly defeating France 67-66 in a thrilling final. This win marks their eighth consecutive Olympic gold, setting a new record that surpasses the men's team's seven straight titles. A'ja Wilson led the U.S. with 21 points, while Gabby Williams of France nearly forced overtime with a last-second missed shot.

As the WNBA season enters its second half, fans can expect an intense battle as teams compete for a top-eight spot to secure a place in the playoffs.

When does the WNBA season resume?

The WNBA games will resume on August 15, following the conclusion of the Olympic break.

WNBA's first week back schedule:

- Thursday, August 15:

- Phoenix at Chicago at 8:00 p.m. ET

- Washington at Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3

- New York at Los Angeles at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

When do the WNBA Playoffs begin?

The WNBA regular season concludes on September 19, with the Playoffs set to begin on September 22. The 2024 WNBA season has shown remarkable growth, with record-breaking attendance and viewership. Approximately 400,000 fans attended games during the opening month, setting the highest attendance record in 26 years, and sellouts increased by 156%.

Viewership also saw a significant boost, averaging 1.32 million viewers across major networks—almost three times higher than last season. Merchandise sales surged by 236%, largely due to the impact of star rookies like Caitlin Clark, whose debut drew 2.1 million viewers, the most in 23 years. The league's digital engagement reached new heights as well, with app users increasing by 613%.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces leads the 2024 WNBA season in scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game. Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury follows with 23.3 points per game, and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings averages 22.3 points per game.

A'ja Wilson also earned MVP honors in the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She led Team USA to victory in the gold medal game against France, scoring 21 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking four shots. Throughout the tournament, Wilson averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, highlighting her dominance on both ends of the court. This achievement marks her second Olympic gold medal and her first MVP award at the Olympics.

