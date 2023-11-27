When will WWE 2K24 launch and will returning superstar CM Punk be in it?

2K Games has proudly held the title of the official gaming partner of WWE for nearly a decade, with their inaugural WWE game being WWE 2K14. The WWE 2K series consistently delivers an annual dose of wrestling excitement, and the latest installment, WWE 2K23, left fans hungry for more.

Anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the next chapter in the franchise, slated for an early release next year.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Blog, there's speculation about the release date of WWE 2K24.

The Report suggests that 2K Games and WWE will make the big announcement at Royal Rumble 2024, with the potential game drop scheduled for March.

Adding fuel to the excitement, the report hints at a possible return of CM Punk to the gaming franchise, mirroring Cody Rhodes' comeback to WWE games last year after his stunning return at WrestleMania 38. As a nod to surprises, Bray Wyatt was featured in the DLC post his comeback at Extreme Rules 2022.

For those who lace up their virtual boots before the game's release, the report suggests that any new additions to the WWE roster, including CM Punk, might make it into the game or become part of a DLC pack.

Just as fans enjoyed Bray Wyatt 's DLC in WWE 2K23, there's a glimmer of hope for a CM Punk DLC pack in WWE 2K24.

Excitingly, WWE has more in store for wrestling game fans, with plans to roll out mobile games in the near future.

More WWE Games planned other than WWE 2K24

WWE gaming is one of the most demanded gaming genres, and gaming fans love playing wrestling games. But other than proper wrestling games, WWE has been in talks with some other games.

WWE has collaborated with Fortnite in the past, and we have seen WWE wrestler skins in the game.

According to the report, WWE and Fortnite are working on releasing more WWE skins revolving around WrestleMania 40, and the old skins of Bianca and Becky will be added to the shop once again near the Royal Rumble.

The same report even suggested WWE is in talks with Rocket League as well, and we can expect their collaboration anytime soon. WWE was also in talks with Call Of Duty but did not reach a point with the company.

