Glen Jacobs, aka Kane, was known to be one of the most feared men in WWE. He recently outlined an event related to his feared persona of the Big Red Machine.

On the latest Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw YouTube show, Glenn Jacobs (Kane) revealed a hilarious incident. He explained how he scared two senior citizens in the hotel while he was still in his Kane makeup.

He was touring with WWE for live events in California, USA, when this happened. Kane wanted some re-energizing nap time in the city of Anaheim before flying off to the next live event destination.

So after the show, the former WWE champion was rushing to the hotel to get some much-needed sleep. In this rush, he forgot to take off his Big Red Monster makeup, which led to this hilarious interaction with the couple.

He explained, "I wanted to get back to the hotel so I could get in a few hours of sleep before I caught my flight the next day. So, I get done with my match, and instead of showering—and this was when I had the full mask on; I weighed 320 pounds—I would wear makeup, black paint around my eyes so that my face would blend in with the mask."

He went on to further share the story and said, “So what would happen in the match is the sweat would run down and the makeup would run down my face, and I would look a lot like Alice Cooper. I looked like I had mascara running down my face; I had long hair halfway down my back.”

What happened after Kane headed back to his hotel following WWE show?

After his match, he would get into his workout clothes and head back to the hotel immediately. The hotel was located at Los Angeles International Airport. He took the keys from the front desk and entered the room, looking like a demon from hell.

Without a second thought, he flung open the room door and threw his bags in, ready to retire in the bed. That's when he saw an elderly Japanese couple inside and realised that the hotel had given him the keys to the wrong room.

Kane described the situation exactly, “Imagine a 320-pound man with long hair, wearing a tank top and shorts and mascara, has just entered your hotel room.”

He dearly apologized to them while they were screaming at him in Japanese and fearfully hugging each other on the bed.

What solution did Kane offer to the couple he scared?

By the time he got to the front desk, the hotel manager was on the phone with someone. Kane requested the manager not to call the police while offering free breakfast to the couple in the morning. However, he wasn't at fault here.

The hosts of the show, JBL and Gerald Brisco, laughed at the concept of a free breakfast solving the problem. Kane retorted, saying, “You just had ‘the Viking invader’ come into your room, but everything will be fine with a free breakfast.”

Kane has been credited as one of the most accomplished WWE superstars of all time. He now serves as the mayor of Tennessee. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 and served as a cornerstone for the company for years.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Reveals His ‘Oh Sh*t’ Moment Inside The Ring With WWE Legend