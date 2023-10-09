When WWE legend The Undertaker put the NBA GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James to rest

LeBron James and Michael Jordan, are the two biggest and most successful names in the history of the NBA. For the 90s kids, there's no one ever born as talented as Michael Jordan. However, today's generation of NBA fans feels LeBron James is the GOAT.

These two are always in debates by fans, comparing the two in terms of greatness. Talking about the same, WWE GOAT 'The Undertaker' back in 2020 shared his conclusion on the LeBron vs Jordan debate. The 90s legend chose another 90s legend. Let's see what the WWE legend said about Michael Jordan.

Throwback to when 'The Undertaker' shared his choice of NBA GOAT

In 2020, the WWE superstar and legend Mark William Calaway who goes by the name of ‘The Undertaker', sat down in an interview with the ‘Sports Illustrated’. During the same year, 'The Last Ride' documentary was released, which added to the fire of the LeBron vs Jordan debate. During the interview, 'The Undertaker' talked about the same debate, that's still ongoing to this date because after all, every generation has a different fanbase.

‘The Undertaker’ was asked, who according to him is the greatest of all time between Jordan and LeBron. Answering this, ‘The Undertaker’ said, “It’s undeniable how great a player LeBron James is, but Jordan just had a different mindset. He’s second to none. Maybe it was the era I grew up in, and I was much more involved in basketball at that point. Kobe belongs somewhere in that conversation, too, but I’m definitely a Jordan guy."

Even though ‘The Undertaker’ shared his take on who is the GOAT of the NBA, no LeBron fan would want to accept it. LeBron James has one of the most loyal fans, just like the Michael Jordan fans. So there's no way this debate is ever going to end ever, until or unless the players themselves put a full stop to this. So do you think this debate will ever end?