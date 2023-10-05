When Zoo executive confirmed Gorillas were indeed intimidated by 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal

Did you know that Gorillas are intimidated by Shaquille O’Neal? Well, no one would have believed it if it wasn't for the NBA legend to come forward and confirm the story. During a podcast episode, Shaquille O’Neal revealed how he has visited every zoo in the world and the same things happened all the time - 'Gorilla vs Shaquille O’Neal'. Let's have a detailed look at the story, with Shaq calling out a Zoo executive to confirm the story.

Shaquille O’Neal does make Gorillas feel intimidated, reveals Ron Magill

During the episode named The Big Zookeeper of Shaquille O’Neal's podcast called, The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal revealed his weird relationship with Gorillas. Shaquille O’Neal said, "True story. I've been to every zoo in the world, and every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, 'Hey man, where's your fur at?'" He further added, "For real. For real. That's how they look at me. They also look at me like, 'What am I doing in here and you out there?' And they always go crazy when they see me." But that's just hard to believe.

Also Read: Michael Jordan made 260 million from Nike alone THIS year out of his USD 3 billion worth

To confirm his story, the 7 feet 1 inch and 325 pound NBA legend called his friend Ron Magill, who is also an Animal expert and Zoo Miami's communications director. Ron Magill confirmed the story and shared his own experience watching such an accident between male Gorillas and Shaquille O’Neal himself. Magill said, "The gorilla gets intimated, and he looks at Shaq and thinks that Shaq is going to take away his girls, and he gets tight-lipped and tries to stand up and make himself look as big as possible."

Also Read: When Shaquille O'Neal's revealed his earth is flat belief