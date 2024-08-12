Where Are Winter Olympics 2024 Going to Be Held? All You Need to Know

The 2018 edition of the Winter Youth Olympics is especially significant for Asian viewers and sports aficionados because it will be the continent's first big multisport event. The Republic of Korea will host the Winter Youth Olympics in 2024, becoming the first Asian nation to do so. Anticipation is building, with approximately 1,900 young athletes from nearly 80 nations slated to compete from January 19 (Friday) to February 1 (Thursday).

The tournament, which is set to take place in the South Korean province of Gangwon, will be hosted at numerous venues that were previously utilized for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Notable places include PyeongChang's Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre and Gangneung Olympic Park, both located in the coastal cluster.

A total of seven sports and 15 disciplines will be represented, with equal representation of male and female junior participants. The disciplines include alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, freestyle snowboarding, ice hockey, biathlon, luge, bobsleigh, and curling.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be hosted in Italy from February 6 to 22, with the majority of events taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Italy has hosted the Olympics four times, the first in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the second in 1960 in Rome, and the most recent in Turin 2006. The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22, 2026.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in two cities: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The venue was chosen in 2019, when the bidding process concluded with the two Italian towns winning the Olympics over Stockholm and Are in Sweden.

Italy will host the Olympics for the fourth time, following the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

Cortina d'Ampezzo was also chosen to host the 1944 Winter Olympics, which were called off owing to World War II.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are barely 18 months away, taking place from February 6 to 22 in 2026.

The opening ceremony will take place in San Siro, the home of soccer club AC Milan, while the closing ceremony will be held at Verona Arena, a Roman amphitheater.

The following is a list of Olympic host venues through the 2034 Winter Olympics, hosted in Salt Lake City:

2026 Winter Olympics (Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo)

2028 Summer Olympics (Los Angeles)

2030 Winter Olympics (French Alps)

2032 Summer Olympics (Brisbane)

2034 Winter Olympics (Salt Lake City)



Over the decades since the contemporary revival of the Olympic Games began, the global distribution of hosts has remained rather uneven. To far, the bulk of Summer and Winter editions have been conducted in Western Europe or North America, with over forty events taking place in these locations.

In comparison, Asia has hosted eight events, all of which have taken place in East Asia. In contrast, Eastern Europe has hosted three games, while Latin America has hosted two. Here's the whole list:

