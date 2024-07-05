Where Did New England Patriots Get Their Name From and What Other Nicknames Did They Consider? Find Out

The New England Patriots were established in 1959. However, the franchise did not have the same name in their early days. Multiple suggestions were made before the Boston-based franchise finalized its name.

The Patriots couldn’t land much glory before the twenty-first century. Apart from a couple of AFC Championships and five division championships, Boston was a barren land for titles. However, they went on to win 6 Super Bowls in the next 25 years becoming the joint most successful team.

How did the New England Patriots get their name?

Boston is known as the birthplace of America. Since the franchise was established in Boston, the owners wanted to honor the city’s legacy. So they chose the name Boston Patriots. The word Patriots referred to the American colonists who rebelled against British Rule in the 1770s.

Boston University Field, Harvard Stadium, Fenway Park, and Boston College's Alumni Stadium used to host the Franchise’s games. However, they relocated to Foxborough to a new stadium after the NFL and AFL merged in 1970.

The Patriots were put in the AFC East division. In the beginning, they changed their name to Bay State Patriots. However, the league rejected the request in 1971, so the franchise decided to change the name to New England Patriots.

The team played in Foxboro Stadium for the next 30 years. In 2002, they changed their venue to Gilette Stadium, which is still their home.

What other names were considered for the New England Patriots?

The Patriots had various other entries for the franchise name, which also paid a similar tribute to American history. As per The Sports Chief’s report, Beantowners, Braves, and Colonials were some of the suggestions.

Minuteman and Bulls were some of the other debatable options. MLB’s Atlanta Braves had already used the Boston Braves when they were stationed in the city. Therefore, Braves was rejected by the panel. Minuteman didn’t go to waste since a North American Soccer League team used it later.

New England Patriots nicknames

Patriots’ success has earned them a huge fanbase. They call their team The Pats or the Evil Empire. The tight ends from 2010 to 2012 were collectively called the Boston TE Party. Fans came up with a similar nickname for linebackers, calling them the Boogeymen.

