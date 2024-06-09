Where Do 2024 Boston Celtics Stand Against 2008’s NBA Champion Team? Deets Inside

The 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics looks as strong as ever as they step close to clinching their 18th championship title. Amidst the praises that the men in green and white are getting, a curious question sparks in the minds of longtime Celtics fans- where do the 2024 Boston Celtics stand against the 2008's NBA championship-winning team?

However, the discussion about where the 2024’s Celtics stand against the 2008 NBA Champion team is a fascinating one, with valid points being made on both sides.

To validate the idea, Phil Perry argues that the current Celtics team holds the edge in a potential matchup due to their shooting ability, versatile defenders, and depth in All-Star caliber talent.

Perry said, "Let me preface this by saying, I love that '08 team. One of my favorite teams locally of all time. But I'm going with the 2024 Celtics in this matchup if they had to play a series. I like the Xs and Os favoring the current-day Celtics for a couple of reasons. Too much shooting and then on the defensive side, too many versatile defenders to throw at the (2008) Celtics' best scorers.”

He highlights the current Celtics' roster with five players who are either All-Stars or borderline All-Star caliber, making a strong case for their competitiveness against the 2008 squad.

However, Eddie House, a member of the 2008 Celtics team, reminds everyone that the hardware, in this case, the Larry O'Brien Trophy, must be earned before any comparisons can be made.

House emphasizes the talent and chemistry of the '08 Celtics, led by iconic players like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

Taking forward Perry’s take, House added: "Who's dealing with KG (Kevin Garnett)? Nobody. Who's dealing with Paul? We've got the best closer. Nobody. Ray is also a closer. Nobody. Rondo spearheading the ship. We've got Leon coming in, we've got Perk , we've got James Posey who everybody forgets about, we've got myself could make some things happen. I mean, remember the Game 7 against Chicago? I don't think I missed a shot. I think I had 16 points, didn't miss nothing.”

He pointed out the experience and success of that championship squad, making it clear that the current Celtics have some big shoes to fill before being considered on the same level.

Celtics 2008 champion team member Brian Scalabrine sides with his team

Brian Scalabrine, a member of the 2008 Celtics championship team, remains steadfast in his belief that his own squad faced a more challenging path to their title compared to the current 2023-24 Boston Celtics team.

While acknowledging the remarkable performance of the 2024 Celtics in the regular season and playoffs, Scalabrine emphasized the tough matchups and intense battles that the 2008 Celtics navigated to claim the championship.

While featuring on a radio spot, Scalabrine said, "Don’t think s,.I think people looked at the Atlanta Hawks and they misjudged the Hawks at that time. Like the Hawks had Al Horford as a rookie, they had Mike Bibby, Josh Smith is coming into his own. They had a real rough start to the season, I think they won (37 games) that year, but they were much better than that.

“They shouldn’t have took us to seven. We should have got one when we were down there. But you gotta remember, we dominated them at home. Like we won by 25,” Scalabrine added, comparing both the Celtics brigade.

