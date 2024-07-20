Where is Connor McDavid from? All You Need To Know About Edmonton Oilers’ Star

Connor Andrew McDavid was born on January 13, 1997. He is a Canadian professional ice hockey centre who captains the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Oilers took him first overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

McDavid is widely considered one of the top players in the world, and his offensive dominance has prompted comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

Where is Connor McDavid from?

Connor McDavid is from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Recognizing his aptitude, his parents put him in leagues with older players to help him improve his amazing sporting abilities.

Brian and Kelly McDavid, Connor's parents, were very interested in hockey and pushed him to pursue it. Connor's mother began playing hockey in her leisure time but eventually switched to skiing. Connor's father, Brian McDavid, played collegiate hockey and is a passionate supporter of the Boston Bruins.

Connor McDavid is already regarded as one of the greatest NHL players of all time, despite his young age. Fans have praised Connor's on-ice performances, and he has been projected as one of the NHL's best players.

Connor’s childhood and early hockey career

McDavid spent his childhood playing ice hockey against older kids. McDavid won four Ontario Minor Hockey Association titles with the York Simcoe Express, which were coached by his father. However, he departed the team in 2011 to join the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

After completing his junior hockey career, McDavid joined the Oilers for the 2015-16 season. Despite missing three months of his rookie season with a fractured collarbone, he was nominated for the NHL All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy.

He is a four-time NHL First Team All-Star, a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, a four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner, a three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner as the league's best goal scorer in 2022–23.

Connor McDavid was a fan of Toronto Maple Leafs growing up

Connor was a huge admirer of the Toronto Maple Leafs as a youngster. His interest in hockey was piqued by the games played by the club throughout various seasons. Despite being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, one of the Leafs' Canadian NHL rivals, Connor never shied away from displaying his greatest skills during his time with the Oilers.

Connor's parents have always been his staunch supporters, and their contribution to the advancement of his profession has always been acknowledged. He currently resides in Edmonton with his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle.

Connor McDavid is one of the NHL's most decorated players, having received several honors and distinctions over his career. Throughout his seven seasons in the NHL, he has earned nine major trophies.

Connor has won the Art Ross Trophy four times, commemorating his performance as the league's player with the most factors throughout the 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons.

He has also won the Hart Trophy, which is presented to the league MVP as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, twice. He got this coveted award in both the 2016–17 and 2020–21 seasons.

Connor's excellent performance and effect on the game have won him the Ted Lindsay Award, which honors the ‘most outstanding player’ as determined by other NHL players. He got this honor three times: in 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2020–21.

