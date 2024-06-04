Where Is Donald Sterling? Exploring Scandal That Got Ex Clippers Owner Kicked Out of NBA

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to racial discrimination



Donald Sterling, the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, faced a career-altering scandal in 2014 when he was ousted from the NBA for life due to racist comments captured on audio.

Since then, Sterling has largely retreated from the public eye, focusing on his real estate empire. Despite initial defiance and legal battles with the NBA, Sterling eventually settled his lawsuit in 2016 and came to terms with the league's decision to force him to sell the Clippers.

In a 2017 interview, Sterling expressed contentment with the outcome, highlighting that the sale of the team led to financial gains he wouldn't have achieved otherwise. Despite his controversial past, Sterling maintains a considerable net worth of $4 billion, primarily amassed through his successful real estate ventures, including ownership of the prestigious Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel.

In recent years, Donald Sterling has continued to lead a private life, occasionally making appearances in Los Angeles alongside his reconciled wife, Shelly.

Reports suggest that Sterling still maintains a significant presence in the real estate market, with ownership of multiple properties throughout the Los Angeles area. The impending release of FX's series Clipped, which delves into the scandal that marked the end of Sterling's NBA ownership, has reignited public curiosity about his current whereabouts and activities.

With his wealth largely intact and deliberate avoidance of the spotlight, Sterling's post-Clippers life remains shrouded in mystery, leaving many to wonder if he will resurface amid renewed interest in his controversial past.

What did Donald Sterling say?

The exposure of Donald Sterling's not-so-secret racism through leaked audio recordings revealed a troubling aspect of the ex-Clippers owner's character.

In the recorded conversation, Sterling is heard expressing discomfort with his assistant, V. Stiviano, associating with Black individuals like retired basketball legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

This revelation, made public by TMZ, shed light on Sterling's discriminatory views and sparked a significant controversy within the NBA.

Despite Sterling's denial of being racist, the leaked audio prompted coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers players to confront the deep-rooted tensions between highly talented, predominantly Black players and the predominantly white owners, staff, and fans in professional basketball.

FX's Clipped delves into the aftermath of the scandal, highlighting the ethical dilemmas faced by those in Sterling's orbit as they navigate the fallout. Players are forced to weigh the decision between taking a principled stand against racism or focusing on a historic championship win.

The series also delves into the motivations and compromises made by individuals like Stiviano, prompting reflections on the lengths people will go to secure financial stability and success.

Furthermore, the narrative explores the complexities of race, privilege, and societal expectations through introspective dialogues between characters like Doc Rivers and his confidant LeVar Burton, illustrating the challenging balance between success and social justice in a racially charged environment.

