Where Is Every MLB Team Located? List of MLB Teams and Stadiums

As per MLB, professional baseball started in the year 1869 with Cincinnati Red Stockings as the first professional baseball team. Today, there are around 30 MLB teams divided between the American League and the National League. But do you know what’s the home of all these 30 teams?

Here’s a list of all 30 MLB teams and the details of the stadiums that they call their home:

Team Name Arena Name Arena Location Seating Capacity Opening Year Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona 48,405 1998 Atlanta Braves Truist Park Cumberland, Georgia 41,084 2017 Baltimore Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards Baltimore, Maryland 44,970 1992 Boston Red Sox Fenway Park Boston, Massachusetts 37,755 1912 Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field Chicago, Illinois 41,649 1914 Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, Illinois 40,615 1991 Cincinnati Reds Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, Ohio 43,500 2003 Cleveland Guardians Progressive FieldCleveland, Ohio Cleveland, Ohio 34,830 Advertisement 1994 Colorado Rockies Coors Field Denver, Colorado 46,897 1995 Detroit Tigers Comerica Park Detroit, Michigan 41,083 2000 Houston Astros Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas 41,168 2000 Kansas City Royals Kauffman Stadium Kansas City, Missouri 37,903 1973 Los Angeles Angels Angel Stadium Anaheim, California 45,517 1966 Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, California 56,000 1962 Miami Marlins LoanDepot Park Miami, Florida 36,742 2012 Milwaukee Brewers American Family Field Milwaukee, Wisconsin 41,900 2001 Minnesota Twins Target Field Minneapolis, Minnesota 38,544 2010 New York Mets Citi Field Queens, New York City, New York 41,922 2009 New York Yankees Yankee Stadium Bronx, New York City, New York 46,537 2009 Oakland Athletics Oakland Athletics Oakland, California 46,847 1966 Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 42,901 2004 Pittsburgh Pirates PNC Park Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 38,747 2001 San Diego Padres Petco Park San Diego, California 40,209 2004 San Francisco Giants Oracle Park San Francisco, California 41,915 2000 Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park Seattle, Washington 47,929 1999 St. Louis Cardinals Busch Stadium St. Louis, Missouri 44,383 2006 Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay RaysTropicana Field St. Petersburg, Florida 25,000 1990 Texas Rangers Globe Life Field Arlington, Texas 40,300 2020 Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada 41,500 1989 Washington Nationals Nationals Park Washington, D.C. 41,339 2008

34,830 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement