Where Is Game 5 of NBA Finals Being Played? Explore Everything About Celtics-Mavericks Next Clash

Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

This iconic arena, home to the Celtics, is renowned for its passionate and electric atmosphere, especially during high-stakes playoff games. With the Celtics having the opportunity to secure their record 18th NBA title on their home court, the TD Garden is expected to be packed with fervent fans eager to witness history in the making.

The team will be looking to maintain their undefeated record at home since May 9 and feed off the energy of their home crowd as they aim to close out the series.

As the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5, the Mavericks will face the daunting task of trying to overcome their 3-1 series deficit in the hostile environment of TD Garden. The iconic arena has been a fortress for the Celtics, and the Mavericks will need to bring their A-game to silence the passionate home crowd and keep their championship hopes alive.

With the stakes high and history on the line, Game 5 at the TD Garden promises to be an intense and thrilling battle as both teams vie for supremacy in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Caitlin Clark Going to the Olympics? Exploring Viral Claim on Her USA Basketball Inclusion

Dallas Mavericks' hopes are still alive after Game 4

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks have kept their championship hopes alive with a 122-84 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals. Luka Dončić led the charge with a stunning 29-point performance, addressing criticism of his defensive play by tightening up that side of his game while maintaining his offensive excellence.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd emphasized the importance of playing their A-game and credited the team for not pressing, allowing the game to flow. The one-sided nature of the game was evident as both teams benched most of their starters, and at one point in the fourth quarter, the Mavs led by a staggering 48 points.

The loss snapped the Celtics' franchise-record 10-game postseason winning streak and shifted the series momentum in Dallas' favor.

As the series moves to Boston for Game 5, the Celtics will aim to bounce back and secure a record-tying 18th NBA championship. However, facing the resurgent Mavericks following their dominant performance poses a formidable challenge.

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 5 Biggest Loss in NBA Finals History Ranked