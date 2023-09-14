Where is Muttiah Muralitharan from? Taking a closer look at the cricket legend's background

Muttiah Muralitharan is a name that every 90s cricket fan knows well enough. A legend and ICC Hall of Famer, Muttiah Muralitharan has made himself one of the best bowlers in the history of cricket. But there are very few people who know the history of this Sri Lankan cricketer. Today, let's have a look at the background of this legend!

Early life of Muttiah Muralitharan before cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan was born in a Hindu family in Kandy, Sri Lanka on April 17th, 1972. Muralitharan has three siblings and he's the eldest son of Lakshmi and Sinnasamy Muttiah. The Sri Lankan cricketer's father used to run a biscuit-manufacturing business. The Hall of Famer's grandfather was originally from South India but migrated to Sri Lanka in 1920 to work in tea plantations.

Muttiah Muralitharan started his education, when he was nine years old, through St. Anthony's College in Kandy. It's a private school that is run by Benedictine monks. It is this school that led them to the world of cricket. Let's now explore how Muttiah Muralitharan started his career in cricket and why to be a bowler in the first place!

How did Muttiah Muralitharan get into cricket?

Muttiah Muralitharan had a keen interest in cricket since the early days of his life when he explored the sport at his school. Even though he started his career in cricket as a medium-pace bowler, but he didn't remain one for a long time. On the advice of his coach in school i.e. Sunil Fernando, Muralitharan adopted off-spin.

He adopted this new bowling style when he was merely fourteen years old. Impressing his coach and school with her exceptional bowling skills, Muttiah Muralitharan soon went ahead to play for a whopping four years in the First XI of his school. Muralitharan used to play as an all-rounder in those days and batted in the middle order.

In Muralitharan's final two seasons at the ST Anthony's College, the Hall of Famer took more than 100 wickets. It might be somewhere around 1990-91, he was named - "Bata Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year". Then Muralitharan joined the Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club. Soon he was a part of the Sri Lanka team and went on his first-ever tour to England in 1991.

