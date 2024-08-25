Where Is St Andrews Golf Course? Everything About 2024 AIG Women’s Open’s Golf Course

The St Andrews Golf Course, commonly known as the Old Course at St Andrews, is located in St Andrews, Scotland. It occupies common land in Fife and is managed by the St Andrews Links Trust under an Act of Parliament.

The St. Andrews is a very old golf course and is also considered the “Home of Golf,” given that the sport was first played on the links at St Andrews in the early 15th century.

Currently, the last major of women – the 2024 AIG Women’s Open Championship – is being played on this historic golf course and fans alike are curious to know more about the course and its rich history.

The Old Course is believed to have been established around 1552, as Scottish prelate and politician, Archbishop John Hamilton gave the townspeople the right to play on the links during that year. The course has since evolved over centuries, and its layout has influenced the design of golf courses worldwide.

There are several famous landmarks at this prestigious golf course. This includes the ‘Cockleshell Bunker’, which is a large bunker between the 7th and 11th holes, and the ‘Hell Bunker’, which according to Golf Monthly is "one of the world's most notorious golfing hazards.”

What’s more? The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (The R&A), one of the oldest and most influential governing bodies in golf, is headquartered at St Andrews. It’s worth noting that the R&A has played a crucial role in the development and regulation of the sport globally.

Besides, since 1873, the St Andrews Golf Course has hosted 30 Open Championships, with the first taking place that same year and the very recent one in 2022. This is more than any other course has ever hosted.

The AIG Women’s Open Championship made its debut at the Old Course in 2007, where Mexican former professional golfer Lorena Ochoa initially secured victory with a commanding five-stroke margin. Additionally, the golf course again hosted the same event during the 2013 season with American professional golfer Stacy Lewis taking home the trophy with a two-stroke margin.

This is the third time that the tournament is being played at the course and the competition, as usual, is stiff. The final round of the event is currently underway and is one of the most thrilling of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. Thus, it remains to see which golfer will take home the victory at the prestigious golf course, today, August 25.

