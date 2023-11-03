Where to buy newly unveiled 2023-24 season NBA City Edition Jerseys and how much do they cost?

The league unveiled City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams on Thursday. This marks the seventh year of the NBA's collaboration with Nike to showcase designs that reflect each team's fanbase and heritage.

In the upcoming season, the City Edition uniforms have added significance as they will be worn during the inaugural in-season tournament, where teams will vie for the NBA Cup.

These uniforms complement vibrant court designs that were introduced on Monday.

Whether it's for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament or any other event, these distinctive designs are a must-have.

Exploring Jersey purchase options and prices

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have officially introduced their 2023 City Edition Jersey, which is now available for purchase.

This jersey, part of the Nike NBA Fly City Edition Uniform collection, showcases a unique design that pays homage to the city of Atlanta, emphasizing its spirit, determination, and interconnectedness.

You can acquire the Atlanta Hawks City Edition Jersey at the NBA Store, with prices starting from USD 40 to over USD 60.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics celebrate New England's basketball heritage with their 2023 City Edition Jersey.

These cream-colored jerseys feature dark green accents on the neckline, arm lines, and side panels.

The chest displays a bold "Boston" in dark green with wooden borders, placed above a matching number.

You can buy the Boston Celtics 2023 City Edition jersey for $119.99 at the NBA Store, offering a variety of options for men, women, and kids, including authentic, replica, and Swingman jerseys in home and away colors.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have revealed their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys, designed by American artist Brian Donnelly, professionally known as KAWS.

These jerseys incorporate a blend of teal, blue, red, black, and gray, featuring "NETS" in a comic book font on the front and double X's on the shorts' waistband.

You can purchase the Brooklyn Nets 2023 City Edition Jersey at the NBA Store or the official online store of the Nets, with prices varying based on jersey type and customization, ranging from USD 59.99 to USD 149.99.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' 2023 City Edition Jersey showcases a color scheme inspired by the city's gold mining history, featuring mint, gold, and granite colors.

The right chest bears the Jumpman logo from Jordan Brand, the NBA's official uniform supplier, and mint and gold trim decorates the neck, arm, and leg openings.

These uniforms are available for $199.99 at the Hornets Fan Shop at Spectrum Center or HornetsFanShop.com.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls' 2023 City Edition Jersey deviates from their traditional bright red color, featuring a rust-colored design inspired by the Municipal Y.

The rust "Y" symbols with two sets of five lines, representing the number of players on the court, run down the sides and branch off at the shorts, resembling the Chicago River's split.

You can purchase this jersey for USD 49.99 at the official Chicago Bulls store.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2023 City Edition Jersey pays tribute to the city's artistic spirit, with the back of the jersey drawing inspiration from theater marquees, and player numbers incorporating details from Playhouse Square.

These jerseys are available at the NBA Store for Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley at $79.99 each, or you can opt for a customized Nike City Edition jersey with your name for USD 149.99.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' 2023-24 City Edition uniform celebrates 150 years of American Rhythm and Blues history through a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Bridges.

These uniforms, part of the Trinity River Blues Collection, feature a blue base with white and silver accents, including a Trinity River-inspired wave pattern on the shorts and jersey.

Prices for the Dallas Mavericks 2023 City Edition Jersey range from USD 130 to USD 250, and you can find them at the NBA Store, which offers a variety of Mavericks City Edition jerseys, hoodies, shirts, and shorts from the 2023-24 collection.

Denver Nuggets

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Denver Nuggets proudly displays a bright yellow "5280" on the chest, symbolizing the city's high elevation of 5,280 feet.

It also features the Rockies in Nuggets' Cobalt Blue, replacing the previous city skyline.

You can buy this jersey for USD 89.99 at the NBA Store and other retailers like Nike.com.

Detroit Pistons

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Detroit Pistons pays homage to the team's championship history and the Detroit Bad Boys. Designed in collaboration with Big Sean, it includes a "CD2" logo and a unique black and orange color scheme

The jersey is available for USD 164.99 at the NBA Store, offering various Pistons merchandise.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors 2023 City Edition Jersey, primarily black, features a "San Francisco" wordmark and drop shadow numbers in yellow, celebrating the city's cable cars and its 150th anniversary.

Although not yet available, it will be officially unveiled in mid-November.

Houston Rockets

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Houston Rockets honors Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler with a blend of classic and modern design.

It proudly displays "H-Town" across the chest. You can purchase this jersey for USD 119.99 at the NBA Store and Fanatics.

Indiana Pacers

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Indiana Pacers is a stylish way to show support for the team and pay homage to the Indy art scene.

It showcases high-quality craftsmanship and detailing, and is available for purchase at the NBA Store, with prices ranging from USD 20 to over USD 60.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers' 2023 City Edition Jersey features a custom "Clips" wordmark reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s San Diego Clippers' uniforms.

The price for this jersey varies between USD 34.99 and USD 250.00 at the NBA Store.

Los Angeles Lakers

"The California Dream" uniform of the Los Angeles Lakers represents the team's evolution and is available for purchase on the Lakers Store website.

The price range for Lakers City Edition gear is from less than USD 10 to over USD 60.

Memphis Grizzlies

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Memphis Grizzlies pays tribute to Memphis with vibrant colors and a unique design.

You can find it on the official online store of the Memphis Grizzlies, with prices ranging from USD 41.99 to USD 109.49, depending on the player and size.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat 2023 City Edition Jersey prominently displays "HEAT Culture" on a red-and-black Nike jersey, with a switch to white as the base color for this season.

It can be purchased for $119.99 at the NBA Store.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks 2023 City Edition Jersey showcases a speckle pattern representing the Deer District, celebrating the Bucks' role in creating a community gathering place for fans.

It's available at the NBA Store, with prices ranging from USD 95.00 to USD 250.00.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves 2023 City Edition Jersey inspired by Minnesota's lake life, the jersey is predominantly Lake Blue, featuring a unique artistic pattern with a vivid lake water texture.

It's available for purchase at the NBA Store and other online retailers, with prices ranging from USD 79.99 to USD 164.99.

Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans 2023 City Edition Jersey pays homage to the culture of New Orleans with a neon glow color scheme.

Fans can find a variety of City Edition apparel on the New Orleans Pelicans' official online store, with the Men's Nike Zion Williamson Black Jersey priced at $199.99.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks 2023 City Edition jersey has a primarily blue base with pinstripes, a departure from previous black colorways.

It's available in various styles for men, women, and kids at the NBA Store, with prices ranging from USD 20 to USD 60.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Oklahoma City Thunder showcases a unique design that reflects the optimism of the community.

It features the state outline on the belt buckle, symbolizing unity among the state's 77 counties.

A bold panel on the side of the jersey and shorts pays tribute to Oklahoma's resilient spirit, represented by its iron-rich, red soil.

You can buy this jersey for USD 119.99 from the official team shop or NBA Store.

Orlando Magic

The 2023 City Edition Jersey for the Orlando Magic incorporates a metallic gray accent to symbolize strength and fortitude, with a gothic "Orlando" script and a retro star as a nod to the team's history.

The all-blue uniform has a diamond pattern for added texture, resembling a knight's armor.

This unique design is available for USD 119.99 at the NBA Store and the Orlando Magic Team Shop, both in-person and online.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers 2023 City Edition Jersey features a rich navy color dominating both the jersey and shorts, a rare occurrence in team history.

The chest displays "Philadelphia" in white, with the number in the same color on the right side of the chest and the left side of the shorts. A "City of Brotherly Love" patch adorns the left shoulder.

You can purchase the Philadelphia 76ers 2023 City Edition Jersey at the NBA Store and various online retailers. Prices at the NBA Store range from USD 20 to over USD 60.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns 2023 City Edition Jersey stands out with custom pinstriping reminiscent of low-rider paint jobs.

Airbrushed side panels add a unique touch, and the jersey features a hand-drawn "El Valle'' inspired by Chicano art.

Turquoise outlines the numbers, symbolizing indigenous tribes and Phoenix's Native American heritage.

You can buy the Phoenix Suns City Edition jerseys from the official online store of the Phoenix Suns and the NBA Store, with prices ranging from USD 20 to over USD 60.

Portland Trail Blazers

The 2023-24 season's unique and stylish City Edition jersey from the Portland Trail Blazers is an authentic way to show your unwavering support for the team, featuring their distinctive design and team colors.

This top-quality jersey with meticulous detailing is an ideal choice for any Blazers fan representing Rip City.

You can find the Portland Trail Blazers' 2023 City Edition Jersey for USD 30.39 at the NBA Store with a specific code.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings' 2023-24 City Edition Jersey, commemorates the franchise's 100th anniversary, blending historic Royals and Kings colors, notably featuring royal blue, the team's primary color for seven decades.

The Sacramento Kings 2023 City Edition Jersey is also available at the NBA Store.

You can purchase the Unisex Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis Nike Blue 2023/24 Swingman Jersey-City Edition for USD 119.99.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have unveiled their 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, celebrating HemisFair '68 and the Tower of the Americas.

This collection showcases natural tones like terracotta pink, sunflower yellow, succulent green, saffron orange, and brown.

You can find these items in the NBA Store, including pullovers, caps, shirts, and accessories, with prices ranging from below USD 10 to USD 270.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' City Edition jersey for the 2023-24 season, featuring a unique "drip gold" design, offers a stylish and authentic way to express your unwavering support for the team.

This jersey reflects exceptional craftsmanship and intricate details, making it a great choice for any Raptors fan.

You can purchase the Toronto Raptors 2023 City Edition jersey in the NBA Store, where the official Toronto Raptors Nike Unisex 2023/24 Custom Swingman Jersey - Gold - City Edition is priced at USD 149.99.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz City Edition jersey, featuring a unique retro design, offers a fashionable and genuine way to show your unwavering support for the Jazz.

This jersey showcases exceptional craftsmanship and intricate details, making it an excellent choice for any Jazz fan.

You can purchase the Utah Jazz City Edition jersey for the 2023-24 NBA season at the NBA Store and the Utah Jazz Team Store at Delta Center.

The jersey is priced at USD 130, with shorts available for USD 30.

Washington Wizards

The new Washington Wizards City Edition jersey for 2023-24 pays tribute to the District's history with a design inspired by Boundary Stones.

This jersey incorporates black, anthracite, and red accents, and a patina design on the jersey's trim.

The copper, teal, and red color scheme represents both the old and new, with the copper and teal patina pattern symbolizing the oxidized metal fencing protecting the stones and the natural flora surrounding them.

The Wizards' City Edition logo appears on the shorts, featuring a variation of the team's classic ball logo design, with the new logo in the City Edition colors and the Washington Monument replaced by a boundary stone.

The Washington Wizards City Edition jersey is available at the NBA Store, with prices ranging from USD 55.99 to USD 149.99.

