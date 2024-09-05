Where to Watch Chiefs vs Ravens on September 5? Everything You Need to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's AFC Championship on September 5, 2024. This game kicks off the NFL season, showcasing two powerhouse teams with distinct playing styles.

The Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, aim to begin their title defense with a strong start. Their explosive offense gets a boost with the return of key players like Travis Kelce and the addition of rookie Xavier Worthy.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, are seeking redemption after last season's playoff defeat. With the addition of Derrick Henry, they have strengthened their rushing game, looking to control the tempo and capitalize on the Chiefs' defensive vulnerabilities, especially against the run.

How to Watch Chiefs vs Ravens on September 5?

Date: September 5, 2024

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Broadcast: NBC

Streaming Services: Peacock, NFL+, and Fubo

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tonight, September 5, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. ET, the Ravens will take on the Chiefs in the NFL season opener, which will air nationally on NBC and be available for streaming on Peacock.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens

Out

Adisa Isaac - Hamstring

Kansas City Chiefs

Out

Hollywood Brown - Shoulder

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Head-to- Head

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have played 13 games against each other, including two playoff matchups. The Chiefs currently lead the series with an 8-5 record (61.5%). In regular-season meetings, the Chiefs hold a 7-4 edge (63.6%) over the Ravens.

Total Kansas City Chiefs (W) Baltimore Ravens (W) Total Matches 13 8 5 Total Goals 577 306 271 National Football League 13 8 5

Their most recent game was on January 28, 2024, in the AFC Championship, where the Chiefs secured a 17-10 victory. In the last five matchups, the Chiefs have won four, amassing 146 points to the Ravens' 112.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City prediction

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a much-anticipated opening game of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs are currently favored by 3 to 3.5 points, with the total points line set between 46.5 and 47.

Kansas City holds the edge in this matchup, benefiting from their home-field advantage and the Ravens' ongoing adjustments with a new offensive line. On the money line, the Chiefs stand at -150, while the Ravens sit at +125, indicating the possibility of an upset, but overall favoring Kansas City.

The Ravens are likely to focus on their running game, with Derrick Henry playing a key role in controlling the clock and limiting the Chiefs' offensive opportunities. However, concerns about their offensive line could impact their success against a tough Chiefs defense.

This game is expected to be lower-scoring compared to previous matchups, with the total potentially falling under 47 points. Both teams ranked in the top 10 defensively last season, which may result in a more defensive battle early in the year.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Chiefs 17