How to watch Formula One in 2024? Full F1 Schedule for 2024 and Live Streaming Details

The roar of engines, the blur of speed, and the thrill of competition return as Formula One gears up for another adrenaline-pumping season in 2024. With drivers like three-time world champion Max Verstappen and rivals such as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton vying for supremacy, fans worldwide are eager to catch every moment of the action.

This guide offers a comprehensive overview of how to watch F1 in 2024, covering the complete schedule and live streaming details.

When is the first F1 race?

The curtain-raiser for the F1 2024 season is the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled from February 29 to March 2 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Following closely, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on March 7-9, accommodating the Ramadan period with practice sessions starting on Thursday and the qualifying on Friday.

The 2024 season promises an exciting lineup of races across the globe, including the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, which will be the season's fifth round. Additionally, the season will feature six Sprint weekends, enhancing the competition at the Chinese, Miami, Austrian, United States, Sao Paulo, and Qatar Grands Prix​​.

How to watch F1 in the USA?

For fans in the USA looking to catch all the Formula 1 action in 2024, there are several options available. The primary broadcasters are ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, where you can watch every race, including practice rounds, qualifying events, and the main race.

Advertisement

For those looking to stream F1 without cable, services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV offer comprehensive coverage. Hulu + Live TV is highly recommended for its extensive F1 and motorsport coverage, including ESPN channels and ESPN+ for an all-in-one experience.

In the UK:

Sky Sports F1 is the go-to channel for watching F1 races, with streaming available through NOW TV and the Sky Go app. This ensures comprehensive coverage of all sessions throughout the season​​.

In Canada:

TSN (in English) and RDS (in French) broadcast Formula 1 races. Streaming options include TSN Direct and Fubo TV, allowing fans to follow the action live on various devices​​.

In India and Saudi Arabia:

India and Saudi Arabian fans often have access to F1 through local sports networks and F1 TV. F1 TV Pro offers live streaming of every F1 race, along with additional content like onboard cameras and team radio, making it an excellent option for hardcore fans globally​​.

For the purest F1 experience, F1 TV Pro provides live streams of all races, qualifying, and practice sessions, alongside extensive archival content and exclusive onboard camera angles. It's an ideal choice for those who want to immerse themselves fully in F1​​.

How to stream F1 online?

Streaming Formula 1 races online has become increasingly convenient, with several platforms offering live coverage, highlights, and exclusive F1 content. Here's a detailed guide on how to stream F1 races online across various platforms:

1. F1 TV Pro

Available Worldwide (with some geographic restrictions)

F1 TV Pro offers live streaming of every F1 race, qualifying, and practice session directly from Formula 1. It also provides access to live timing data, team radio communications, and an extensive archive of past races. With onboard cameras for every driver, you can experience the race from your favorite driver's perspective​​.

Subscription required: Offers monthly and annual plans.

2. ESPN App & ESPN+

Available in the USA

In the United States, ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for Formula 1. Races are streamed live on the ESPN App and ESPN+, including practice and qualifying sessions​​​​.

Access: Requires a subscription, which may be included with certain cable or satellite TV packages.

3. Hulu + Live TV

Advertisement

Available in the USA

Hulu + Live TV subscribers have access to live F1 races broadcast on ESPN channels, along with a variety of other live sports. This service also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in its bundle​​.

Subscription required: Offers a single comprehensive plan that covers a wide range of live and on-demand content.

4. Sling TV

Available in the USA

Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2, allowing viewers to stream Formula 1 races live. Sling TV offers a more budget-friendly alternative without a long-term contract​​.

Subscription required: Monthly plans with the option to cancel anytime.

5. Sky Sports F1

Available in the UK

Sky Sports F1 provides comprehensive coverage of all F1 races, including live broadcasts, practice sessions, and qualifying. Subscribers can stream content online via the Sky Go app or NOW TV for those without a Sky TV subscription​​.

Subscription required: Various packages and passes are available.

6. TSN & RDS

Available in Canada

TSN (English broadcast) and RDS (French broadcast) offer live coverage of F1 races in Canada. Subscribers can stream the races online through TSN Direct and RDS Direct​​.

Subscription required: Offers both monthly and annual subscriptions.

7. Other Streaming Services

Depending on your location, other streaming services like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and local platforms may also offer live streaming of Formula 1 races. These services often come with free trials for new subscribers, providing an opportunity to watch F1 races without an immediate subscription​​.

To stream Formula 1 races online, ensure you have a stable internet connection and a compatible device, such as a smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV. Subscriptions and availability may vary by region, so it's essential to check what's available in your area and whether any geo-restrictions apply.

Best Streaming App for Formula 1 Streams

F1 TV Pro emerges as the best streaming app specifically designed for Formula 1 fans. It provides live streaming of every F1 race, practice, and qualifying session, directly on your favorite devices without any ad interruptions. Subscribers can enjoy unique features such as onboard cameras, team radio, and extensive live timing data, allowing fans to get closer to the action than ever before. F1 TV Pro also includes live streaming of F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup events, making it the go-to app for hardcore motorsport fans​​.

Advertisement

Subscribers can also access a vast archive of past races, documentaries, and exclusive F1 shows. The service allows fans to watch content on their preferred devices, including web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Chromecast. With different subscription tiers, F1 TV Pro offers flexibility depending on how in-depth a fan wants to go into the Formula 1 world​​.

Best Value for Money

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, Sling TV presents an attractive option for U.S. viewers. With its Sling Orange package, viewers can access ESPN and ESPN2, which are crucial for watching live F1 races, qualifying, and practice sessions. Priced at $40 per month, with discounts available for new subscribers, Sling TV offers a cost-effective way to keep up with F1 without the need for a traditional cable subscription.

For Formula 1 fans looking to stream races online in 2024, F1 TV offers the most dedicated experience with plans ranging from $3.49 to $10.99 per month, or an annual option from $29.99 to $84.99. Hulu + Live TV is another excellent choice, providing access to F1 channels like ABC and ESPN for $76.99 to $89.99 per month. Sling TV presents great value, offering ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 for $40.00 to $55.00 per month, making it a budget-friendly option for F1 streaming​​.

Both of these options provide different benefits depending on what you're looking for as a Formula 1 fan. F1 TV Pro is ideal for die-hard fans seeking the most detailed coverage of the sport, whereas Sling TV offers a more budget-friendly solution for casual viewers or those who also want access to a wider range of live sports and entertainment.

How to watch Formula One for free?

To access free Formula One coverage, using a VPN to connect to countries that offer free-to-air F1 broadcasts is a popular method. Countries like Austria (Servus TV), Luxembourg (RTL Zwee), Belgium (RTBF) and the UK (Channel 4 for highlights) offer free F1 streaming options. A VPN is necessary if you're outside these countries to bypass geo-restrictions.

If you're planning to use a VPN to access these free streams, choosing the right VPN provider is crucial for a smooth streaming experience. The top recommended VPNs for streaming Formula 1 include NordVPN, Surfshark, and Private Internet Access (PIA).

Advertisement

Accessing free Formula One content is challenging but possible. ABC broadcasts several races throughout the season, which can be watched over-the-air with a digital antenna. Remember, using a VPN to watch Formula One races should comply with the terms of service of the streaming platform and the VPN. Always choose a reputable VPN provider to ensure your online security and privacy while streaming.

F1 Schedule 2024

Find below the full schedule for Formula 1 2024:

Bahrain Grand Prix : Feb. 29-March 2

: Feb. 29-March 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix : March 7-9

: March 7-9 Australian Grand Prix : March 22-24

: March 22-24 Japanese Grand Prix : April 5-7

: April 5-7 Chinese Grand Prix : April 19-21

: April 19-21 Miami Grand Prix : May 3-5

: May 3-5 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix : May 17-19

: May 17-19 Monaco Grand Prix : May 24-26

: May 24-26 Canadian Grand Prix : June 7-9

: June 7-9 Spanish Grand Prix : June 21-23

: June 21-23 Austrian Grand Prix : June 28-30

: June 28-30 British Grand Prix : July 5-7

: July 5-7 Hungarian Grand Prix : July 19-21

: July 19-21 Belgian Grand Prix : July 26-28

: July 26-28 Dutch Grand Prix : Aug. 23-25

: Aug. 23-25 Italian Grand Prix : Aug. 30-Sept. 1

: Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix : Sept. 13-15

: Sept. 13-15 Singapore Grand Prix : Sept. 20-22

: Sept. 20-22 United States Grand Prix : Oct. 18-20

: Oct. 18-20 Mexico City Grand Prix : Oct. 25-27

: Oct. 25-27 São Paulo Grand Prix : Nov. 1-3

: Nov. 1-3 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Nov. 21-23

Nov. 21-23 Qatar Grand Prix : Nov. 29-Dec. 1

: Nov. 29-Dec. 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Dec. 6-8

The 2024 Formula One season promises to be a spectacle of speed, strategy, and sportsmanship, with a record 24 races spanning the globe. Whether you're a die-hard fan looking for comprehensive coverage with F1 TV Pro, seeking value with ESPN+, or exploring free viewing options, there's no reason to miss out on the action. With the right viewing strategy, you can enjoy every turn, every victory, and every heart-stopping moment of the world's premier motorsport series.

Advertisement

Get ready for lights out and away we go for the F1 2024 season!