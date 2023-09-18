Where to watch India vs Australia ODI series? Streaming options, TV schedule, and other details

After beating Sri Lanka this September 17, to win the Asia Cup 2023, India is all set to play in other ODI series. Before India participates in the World Cup 2023, India will be playing a 3-match ODI series against Australia.

The best part about this series is that it's going to be played in India, across three stadiums. But if you wish to watch it digitally, there's also a way to do that. Keep reading to know some crucial details about the India vs. Australia series, including the match timings, locations, etc.

Where are the India vs. Australia ODI matches going to be played?

There are a total of three matches that are going to be played between India and Australia in this ODI series. The first match is going to be played in the Bindra PCA Stadium, in Mohali.

The second ODI match between India and Australia will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The third and final match of the 3-match India vs Australia series will be at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot.

Also Read: 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Pakistan squad: Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out; Details inside

Timings for India vs Australia 3-match ODI series

Talking about the timings of all three matches, the first match will be on September 22. The second match is going to happen on September 24 while the final one is on September 27. The timings of all the matches remain the same i.e. 1:30 PM

The time will stay the same, considering that there isn't any potential delay due to unexpected rainfall. When it comes to viewing options, you can watch the matches on Star Sports and OTT platforms such as Jio Cinema and Disney + Hotstar.

Also Read: What is Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel's status for Australia series? Rohit Sharma updates

While Australia has already announced their playing 11s for the upcoming ODI series, India is yet to announce their team. With players like Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer, who were injured or weren't playing against Sri Lanka this Asia Cup, will they be included in the team? Who do you think, after considering the Asia Cup performance, has a better chance to win the World Cup?