Where to watch India vs Australia ODI Series: upcoming match schedule, last match playing 11 and other MUST-KNOW details

The Indian vs. Australia series started on September 22 with India winning the first match. Many people missed the match, due to the fact that they didn't know where to watch it. If you were one of them, let's make sure you don't miss the upcoming matches in the series. In today's article, we are going to reveal the match schedule for the second ODI match, playing 11 for the last ODI, and a lot more details. So without making you wait any longer, let's dive straight into our article!

India vs. Australia: 2nd ODI match schedule and playing 11

The second ODI in the 3-match India vs. Australia series will take place on September 24 at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. India will be playing this match with a lead of one win. So if India is able to win this match too, they will be considered as the winner of the India vs Australia series, since it's just a 3-match series. Thus, Australia will have to play a tough-to-win game, to stay in the series.

Talking about the playing 11 for the second match, the chances of it remaining the same are pretty good. However, since there are many players left in the squad, who are yet to play, the playing 11 might look slightly different in the second match of the series. The predicted lineup might look something like this:

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad,

Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav,

Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah,

Mohammed Siraj

Playing 11 for the final match between India vs Australia ODI series

Indian impact players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav, who were given rest for the first two matches of the Australia series, will be back in the finals. Rohit Sharma will return as the Captain and Hardik Pandya as the Vice Captain. Since these players are back in the series, the lineup for the 3rd and final match in this ODI series might look something like this:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav,

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Where can you watch the India vs Australia ODI series

The telecast of the India vs. Australia series is a little different from other series and championships. It's not telecasted on the Star Sports channels, but only on the Sports 18 channel. Moreover, you can also watch it exclusively on JioCinema. Besides, if you have a subscription to Disney+Hotstar, that will also work. You can also enjoy the India vs. Australia series on this OTT platform.

