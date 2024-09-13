Where to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun: Preview, Schedule, Where to Stream, & More

The Phoenix Mercury will face the Connecticut Sun on September 13, 2024, in what could serve as a preview for a potential first-round playoff matchup. The Connecticut Sun, currently holding the second seed in the WNBA standings with a 26-10 record, is in strong form, having won seven of their last ten games.

They have already beaten the Mercury in all three meetings this season, including a dominant 96-69 win on July 14. DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun, averaging 15 points per game, while Jonquel Jones makes a significant impact with rebounds and assists.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury, with a 17-19 record, secured a playoff spot last week but have struggled lately, losing five of their last six games. The team averages 73 points per game while allowing 86, and they continue to face issues with turnovers and three-point shooting.

Forward Natasha Mack stressed that the team must regain their rhythm and defensive prowess. This game holds high stakes for both teams, as the Sun aim to solidify their playoff standing and the Mercury look to turn their recent struggles around.

Where to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Connecticut Sun on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. local time in Phoenix. You can catch the game on ION TV, or stream it on Fubo and Amazon Prime Video through the WNBA League Pass subscription service. This game is crucial, as it could serve as a preview of a potential first-round playoff matchup, with the Mercury currently holding the seventh seed and the Sun ranked second in the WNBA standings.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Injury Report

Connecticut Sun Injuries

- Tiffany Mitchell: Out (Illness)

Phoenix Mercury Injuries

- Rebecca Allen: Out (Hamstring)

- Charisma Osborne: Out (Lower Leg)

Since 2005, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun have met 52 times. The Sun holds a slight lead with 29 wins, while the Mercury has secured 21 victories. The Mercury averages 81.3 points per game (PPG), while the Sun averages 83.9 PPG.

In recent matchups, the Mercury have outperformed, winning 4 of their last 5 games, scoring an average of 84.0 points and allowing 82.0 points. On the other hand, the Sun have won 3 of their last 5, averaging 76.4 points and conceding 79.2 points per game.

