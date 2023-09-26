Where to watch warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023? Streaming time, schedule, and other details

The 10 teams participating in the ODI World Cup 2023 will engage in two warm-up matches each across three Indian venues, from September 29 to October 3, before the start of the championship. The Indian team is set to take on the defending champions, England, and the Netherlands in two separate matches, happening in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

England will go head-to-head with Bangladesh for their second warm-up match on October 2, back in Guwahati. Australia, with its impressive record of five championships, will challenge the Netherlands and Pakistan on the field. On September 2, Pakistan lines up against New Zealand before gearing up to face Australia at the esteemed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 3.

Telecast Details

As for viewing details, the warm-up games for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 are set for live telecast on the Star Sports Network, available for wider Indian viewership. Disney+ Hotstar also offers live stream options for these matches, which can be accessed for free on mobile.

The schedule for the warm-up matches is as follows

On Friday, September 29, Bangladesh plays Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and South Africa goes against Afghanistan at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. In Hyderabad, New Zealand squares off with Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Then on Saturday, September 30, India faces England in Guwahati, and Australia encounters the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram.

Moving to Monday, October 2, England will meet Bangladesh again in Guwahati, while New Zealand and South Africa cross paths in Thiruvananthapuram.

Lastly, on Tuesday, October 3, Afghanistan battles Sri Lanka in Guwahati, and India lines up against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. The day wraps up with Pakistan taking on Australia in Hyderabad.

All matches commence at 14:00 IST.

Will Axar Patel recover in time for Cricket World Cup 2023?

BCCI sources disclosed on Monday their decision to grant additional time for Axar Patel's recuperation from a quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin's strong performance in his two recent outings, the team management maintains optimism regarding Axar's fitness. He is a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder.

The team management shows commitment to providing Axar every opportunity to recover fully. His forearm and finger injuries have healed, and they anticipate he will regain fitness for the World Cup in a matter of a few more days. Considering India's first match doesn't start until September 8, the schedule allows for recovery time.

Anticipating the final squad announcement on September 27, it is apparent that the team's management still sees Axar as their primary choice for the position of the reserve spinner, favoring him over Ashwin.

