Where Will Bill Belichick Continue His Coaching Career? TV Personality Reveals Three Possible Teams

Bill Belichick might be coaching these three teams if he decides to continue his coaching career. A TV personality has revealed his possible destinations where he might be doing wonders just like he did with the previous franchise he coached.

The former New England Patriots head coach has won six Super Bowl championships with the franchise, the most by any manager, and after 24 long seasons, he parted ways ending his iconic journey.

The TV personality has revealed three possible teams where Bill Belichick might continue his coaching career

While talking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Colin Cowherd stated “The Belichick list from what I’ve heard are three teams: Philadelphia, Dallas and Buffalo.”

The Fox Sports broadcaster further said, “I’ve heard two things about Belichick, and I trust my sources on this.” It has further been said that the 72-year-old would like to continue where he is habitual.

As per Cowherd, “He’s got his place in Nantucket. He golfs down in Jupiter, Florida. Bill doesn’t have any interest in moving everybody out west.”

The TV personality continues by saying, “The second thing is he would like the quarterback situation to be stable. The instability post-Brady was his downfall," Cowherd said.”

After Bill announced his departure from the franchise where players like Tom Brady spent 20 long seasons winning six Super Bowls; he couldn't secure a new coaching job in the league.

All the vacancies were filled by other candidates. Meanwhile, the legendary coach has already landed himself into a new job six months after he left the Patriots. However, Belichick's NFL coaching return is expected.

Bill Belichick has secured a new job

It is to be seen which team Bill Belichick chooses among Colin Cowherd has mentioned. Meanwhile, the former coach who is regarded as one of the greatest, has already secured a job in the NFL.

Belichick, who has grabbed two more Super Bowls as an assistant coach (combined 8), will serve as the analyst for the Emmy-winning show 'Inside the NFL' on The CW Network for the upcoming season which is around the corner.

Belichick, who has coached multiple franchises and owns several records to his name, stated that he was “thrilled” to join his new team “at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” reported Daily Mail.

The former coach who has coached teams like the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Colts, expects to not disappoint his audience and give the fans a “detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros.”

Meanwhile, following a very busy and iconic career, Belichick is currently focusing on his personal life. The 72-year-old is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader, which has caused a stir online following a huge age gap between the two.

However, this has not changed anything and in fact, the former boss believes that his girlfriend has made him realise life is much more than just football. It has also been reported earlier that Belichick and Jordon have been living together for months.

