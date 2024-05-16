When the 2024 NFL schedule was unveiled on Wednesday, Taylor Swift's devoted fan base, the Swifties, wasted no time in dissecting it.

Their mission? To identify potential opportunities for the global pop superstar to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on the gridiron amid her ongoing Eras Tour commitments.

With Swift enjoying a two-month hiatus after the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour wraps up, the initial weeks of the NFL season present prime opportunities for her to cheer on Kelce from the stands.

The Chiefs' high-stakes season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, could potentially see Swift gracing Arrowhead Stadium. Similarly, their home game versus the formidable Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15, aligns conveniently with her break.

Taylor Swift’s tour commitments limit later appearances

However, as Swift's tour picks up steam again in October, with scheduled stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis, her chances of attending Kelce's games against the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders diminish.

Her busy schedule through November and December, including shows in Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver, further limits her availability for most of Kelce's remaining games in the latter half of the season, such as the matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 8.

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl hopes and Taylor Swift’s 2025 plans

While Swift's plans for 2025 remain undisclosed, fans are hopeful that she'll make time to support Kelce as the Chiefs potentially make a push toward Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in Las Vegas.

Quoting an inside source via ET, "Travis couldn't wait to attend Taylor's European leg of her Eras tour. He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again and enjoys watching her perform and singing along."

As Swift has shown her unwavering support for Kelce's career, the football star has been equally committed to cheering on his partner. Earlier this month, amid his offseason, Kelce attended the So High School singer's "electric" show in Paris, immersing himself in her world.

Moreover, during his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that he has some big travel plans this summer, when Swift is set to play venues in Portugal, Spain, France, the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

"I'm gonna be dancing around, yeah. I'm all over the world this offseason," he said, emphasizing the yin-yang dynamic between his football career and Swift's musical endeavors.

"It's like the yin to my yang. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season, and you know I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

The source also revealed to ET, "He's a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other's achievements and show up when it matters most."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s schedules at a glance

For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the power couple together, here's a quick look at their schedules:

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour:

Oct 18-20: Miami, Florida

Oct 25-27: New Orleans, Louisiana

Nov 1-3: Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov 14-16 & 21-23: Toronto, Canada

Dec 6-8: Vancouver, Canada

Travis Kelce's Chiefs Schedule and Potential Swift Appearances:

Sept 5: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept 15: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Sept 22: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Sept 29: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 7: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 10: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Nov 24: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Nov 29: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Dec 21: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 25: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 4/5: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

As their schedules intertwine, one thing is clear - this power couple is determined to celebrate each other's triumphs, making their dynamic partnership a true force to be reckoned with in the realms of music and sports.

