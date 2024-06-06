The Dallas Mavericks are getting it mentally done with the Boston Celtics for the NBA Finals. Quite aware of the boos and shouts they are about to get, Luka Doncic made a quick comparison among the toughest crowds he has seen.

While the Mavs fan went into deep research about the game he was referring to, here’s the answer to which EuroLeague game was Luka Doncic referring to when asked about the most hostile crowd he’s played in front of.

Before heading towards his first-ever NBA Finals, Luka seemed aware of the Boston Crowd as he said, "It’s a very loud crowd, everybody knows that. It’s hard to play in this place, the crowd is amazing for their team. We have to stay together, but it’s gonna be really hard to play in this crowd.”

Soon after that, when asked about the toughest crowd he has ever dealt with, the Slovenian star went down memory lane and recounted moments from a couple of years back.

“It was the Quarter-Finals of the EuroLeague against Panathinaikos, in OAKA,” he added.

Actually, Doncic was referring to the EuroLeague quarterfinal game where Real Madrid were standing against Panathinaikos in Panathinaikos for the game 1 playoff in 2018.

Recalling the intense atmosphere, Doncic recounted how the crowd went crazy, with Panathinaikos starting the game with an emphatic 20-0 lead.

However, EuroLeague games, especially in playoff scenarios, are renowned for the intensity of the crowd, with fans passionately supporting their teams through anthems, flares, flags, and banners.

In contrast, Doncic highlighted that NBA arenas generally feature taunts, trash talk, and at most, booing, especially in comparison to the fervor of European basketball crowds. For Doncic, having experienced the intensity of EuroLeague atmospheres, it appears that facing the hostile Boston Celtics fans will be a comparatively manageable challenge for the Dallas Mavericks star.

Jason Kidd advised Luka Doncic to have fun

Jason Kidd's advice for Luka Doncic to have fun on the court reflects the strong bond between the Mavericks head coach and the Slovenian superstar. As a former NBA champion and a player who led the New Jersey Nets to the Finals twice in the early 2000s, Kidd understands the pressures and expectations that come with being a superstar player.

His guidance and mentorship have elevated Doncic's game to new heights, allowing Luka to showcase his full potential as one of the top talents in the league.

During his feature on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Kidd said,”When you talk about Luka, I’ve always said, you never want to take anyone for granted. He’s so talented, being able to score the ball, being able to post-up, off the dribble, catch and shoot, he can make all the passes.”

Kidd's emphasis on enjoying the game and embracing the moment has not only helped Doncic mature on the court but has also fostered a trusting and respectful relationship between coach and player.

“To be able to have that talent and his will to win… He believes he can find a way to win. When you’re around him on the daily, as a coach, I just want to help him make the game easy,” Jason further added.

The partnership between Kidd and Doncic bodes well for the future of the Dallas Mavericks, especially as they find themselves in the NBA Finals with a team filled with young talent.

With Doncic as the centerpiece of the Mavericks' system for the foreseeable future, Kidd's coaching acumen and Doncic's stellar performance create a promising outlook for the franchise.

The support and advice that Kidd provides to Doncic, emphasizing calmness, trust, and the importance of having fun, serve as pillars for the team's success moving forward. Together, Kidd and Doncic are poised to write a new chapter of success for the Mavericks, with the ultimate goal of bringing another championship to Dallas.

