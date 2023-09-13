Which Indian cricketer has most wickets in Asia Cup history? Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Irfan Pathan for unique achievement

On Tuesday, in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, Ravindra Jadeja, a vital player of the Indian cricket team, achieved a breakthrough by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup for the ODI format. This achievement came about thanks to his two wickets in that match, and in doing so, he surpassed Irfan Pathan.

Jadeja secured this accomplishment during the Super Four match against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, where he claimed two wickets and conceded 33 runs. The left-arm spinner now boasts 24 wickets over 18 innings, besting Irfan Pathan's 22 wickets in 12 innings.

Kuldeep Yadav closely follows Jadeja and Pathan with 19 wickets over nine innings in the ensuing competition.

In terms of overall wicket achievement in the Asia Cup, Jadeja holds fifth place. Muthiah Muralidaran tops the chart with an impressive 30 wickets over 24 innings.

Ravindra Jadeja is partaking in his 5th 50-over Asia Cup since his debut in Sri Lanka in 2010. He is also on the cusp of another significant career milestone. Before starting the game, Jadeja needed three more wickets to reach 200 ODI wickets. Having claimed two against Sri Lanka, he is now just one wicket away from joining the prestigious list of Indian cricketers with 200 one-day international wickets.

ALSO READ: What did Mike Phelan say about Cristiano Ronaldo? United's former assistant coach opens up on CR7

Asia Cup 2023 Statistics: Leading Run-scorers and Wicket-takers

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs

The positions in the top run-scorers list shifted significantly following yesterday's game between India and Sri Lanka. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has now entered the list. Coining three fifties consecutively, Rohit now holds the spot of the top run-scorer with a total of 194 runs. Not far behind is Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, with 193 runs from his two stints at bat. However, a hamstring injury caused him to sit out for the last two games. In third place, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, has amassed 178 runs in his three-match appearances, including an impressive score of 151 in the tournament's opening match. Sadeera Samarwickrama from Sri Lanka is the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer, with 167 runs from four innings, despite a disappointing 17 during the match against India. Claiming the 5th spot is Kusal Mendis with a total of 162 runs in four innings.

Leading Run-Scorers of Asia Cup 2023:

1. Rohit Sharma (India) - 194 Runs

2. Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh) - 193 Runs

3. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 178 Runs

Advertisement

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets

As for the leading wicket-takers, Pakistan's Haris Rauf is tied with India's Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, each boasting nine wickets. Unfortunately, due to an arm injury, Haris couldn't bowl in the match against India. Yadav, a left-arm spinner, has shown great performance with nine wickets, garnering a score of 5/25 and 4/43 over two games. With his excellent 5/40 against India, Wellalage was a game-changer putting the opponents on the defensive. Taskin Ahmed from Bangladesh is tied for fourth place with nine wickets and an economy rate of 5.13 in his four games. Matheesha Pathirana holds the fifth slot on this list, mirroring Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi with eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Top Wicket-Takers of Asia Cup 2023:

1. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 9 Wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 9 Wickets

3. Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka) - 9 Wickets

ALSO READ: What happened to Brandon Hunter? Former NBA player passes away at 42