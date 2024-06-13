Which is the Most and Least Expensive F1 GP to Attend? Everything You Need to Know

Cheapest F1 races in 2024

The most reasonably priced race of the 2024 season is the Chinese Grand Prix, hosted at the Shanghai International Circuit. It's a great choice for those who want to see Formula One without going broke, with average ticket prices of $199.

The Chinese Grand Prix is making a comeback after a hiatus of four years due to the epidemic. Fans can look forward to reasonably priced tickets, accommodation, meals, and local transportation. This race offers the most budget-friendly choice this year, with a grandstand seat, meal, and transportation costing approximately £225.

Before the Chinese Grand Prix returned, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was the least expensive race; it's still a very reasonable choice. Even with an average ticket price of $207, it offers great value. The approximate total cost of attendance, which includes lodging, meals, and local transportation, is £286. For a small portion of the price of some other events, this race provides spectators with an entertaining experience.

The Azerbaijani Grand Prix, which takes place at the Baku City Circuit, is the second-cheapest race overall. Including transportation, lodging, and meals, the average cost of attending this race is about £260. The race traverses one UNESCO World Heritage Site. The starting price of tickets for this event is £198.

Most expensive F1 races in 2024

It's no wonder that the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the priciest Formula One race in 2024. With an average total cost of £1,900 per person, this race held at the famous Las Vegas Strip Circuit doesn't come cheap. The grandstand tickets, which go for around £1,650 each, are the main reason for the high price tag. Despite the reasonable costs for accommodation and food, this event is considered a luxury experience due to its overall expensive nature.

The second most costly race, the Monaco Grand Prix, is renowned for its glitz and exclusivity. The average cost for fans to attend this event is £1,620. The hefty pricing is due to the high cost of accommodation in the Principality, where a three-night stay may run up to almost £900 on average. Everything about the trip—including the tickets, lodging, and food—reflects Monaco's standing as an opulent resort.

Another pricey event is the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place at the Miami International Autodrome and costs, on average, £1,090 in total. Due to the high cost of tickets and the added expense of lodging in Miami, a well-liked tourist destination, this race is among the top three most costly. It's a coveted but expensive option since it combines the thrill of the race with beachside relaxation.

Other viable options

In terms of price, the USA Grand Prix at Austin, Texas's Circuit of the Americas comes in fourth. The average cost to attend this race is approximately £849. This covers the somewhat expensive ticket charges in addition to lodging, food, and local transportation.

At an overall cost of £752, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone ranks as the seventh most costly race. Large numbers attend the event, and a major portion of the overall cost is attributed to travel and lodging. It is still a favorite because of its ardent fan base and historical value, even though it is expensive.

