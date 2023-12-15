Which NBA player has most points without a 3 pointer in regular-season game since 3-point line was introduced?

The NBA initiated the three-point rule in the 1979-80 season after first experimenting with it one year prior.

It was the American Basketball Association (ABA) that pioneered this concept in its very first 1967-68 season.

Ever since its introduction, the three-point shot revolutionized basketball, facilitating record-breaking performances by players like Stephen Curry.

Wilt Chamberlain, a renowned NBA player with a career from 1959 to 1973, never experienced the three-pointer in his tenure as it was yet to be introduced.

He cemented his legacy through extraordinary scoring and rebounding abilities, averaging a career of 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game.

To his acclaim, Chamberlain remains the sole player to score 100 points in a single game and to average an incredible season record of 50.4 points per game, asserting him as one of the most formidable players in NBA history.

Highlighting dominant scoring performances: Top five games excluding 3-pointers in NBA regular season

Giannis Antetokounmpo 64 points

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks, created a new record for the franchise by scoring 64 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

What made this achievement remarkable is he didn't score even a single three-pointer throughout the match.

Regardless, he managed to surpass not only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record for the franchise but also the single-game scoring record of Michael Redd.

Antetokounmpo wholly dominated the game, and this was seen when he scored 14 points solely in the fourth quarter.

Shaquille O'Neal 61 points

On March 6, 2000, Shaquille O'Neal accomplished the remarkable feat of dropping 61 points in a game without throwing a single three-pointer.

This game happened between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers, and it features prominently in O'Neal's career.

Including 24 field goals and 13 free throws in his performance, O'Neal also managed to clock up 23 rebounds and three assists.

Widely considered one of his career's finest games, O'Neal was infamous for his inside paint dominance.

Interestingly, throughout his 19-year NBA tenure, he managed to make only one three-pointer. This uncommon occurrence happened during his stint with the Orlando Magic.

Karl Malone 61 points

Karl Malone, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan, spectacularly clocked in 61 points in a single game without the aid of a single 3-pointer.

This monumental feat took place on January 27, 1990, in a thriller between the Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Malone's talent and scoring prowess were on full display as he achieved this impressive score through a combination of expertly executed field goals and free throws.

Michael Jordan 61 points

In a game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 16, 1987, Michael Jordan impressively scored 61 points, despite not attempting any three-pointers.

He successfully converted 22 out of 38 field shots and made 17 out of 21 shots from the foul line. In addition to scoring, Jordan also proved fruitful in his defense with ten rebounds and four steals.

The highlight of the game was when he scored 23 consecutive points, starting at the tail end of the second quarter and entering the third.

This achievement shattered his previous NBA record of 18 sequential points set earlier in the same season.

With a successful layup around the ten-minute mark into the third quarter, he equaled Wilt Chamberlain, becoming the second person in NBA history to score 3,000 points in a single season.

