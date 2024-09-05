Which NBA Players Have Been Removed From NBA 2K25? Find Out

More than ten players have been taken out of NBA 2K25; some of their names have caused the fan base to react quite strongly. All-stars, former NBA champions, and well-known players are being removed from the game, but fans can still hope that they will be added in a future patch.

We'll examine the top 7 players who won't be included in NBA 2K25.

1. Blake Griffin

NBA All-Star for six times, Blake Griffin declared his retirement from the professional game of basketball in April this year. He was, of course, no longer going to be on today's rosters, and prospective general managers could no longer sign him to their team via MyGM.

But in addition to being cut from the current roster, Griffin is no longer a member of the historic or all-time teams. Griffin won't be available for those nasty poster dunks by 2K25 players who want to play as the "Lob City" Clippers this season.

2. Andre Iguodala

The Steph Curry era has been added to the Golden State Warriors dynasty-focused game 2K25. But the ironic exclusion of one of the most significant figures from this era coincides with its inclusion.



The 2015 NBA Finals MVP winner, Andre Iguodala, will not be in the game. The seasoned leader, who played a significant role in the Warriors dynasty, won't be playable in any kind of game mode.

3. Goran Dragic

Another former All-Star who declared his retirement from the game this year is Goran Dragic. He won't be usable on 2K25 as a result.

4. John Wall

Those who loved the NBA 2K25 game modes that allowed them to pretend to be general managers could have signed John Wall to be their backup point guard. Even though the veteran point guard hasn't officially retired yet, this isn't possible in 2K25.

In addition to being taken off the official current roster, Wall is no longer available on the historic and all-time Washington Wizards rosters.

5. Serge Ibaka

In the 2022–2023 NBA season, Serge Ibaka made his NBA debut as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. He then decided to play abroad. In July of 2023, he made his exit from Bayern Munich after being there for a few months.



He isn't going back to the NBA, though. He won't be on the official current roster because he is staying in Europe to play with FC Barcelona. Furthermore, he is not available for use on any of the historic teams that he typically plays for, like the Toronto Raptors of 2019 or the Oklahoma City Thunder of 2012.

6. Frank Kaminski

Frank Kaminsky was another role player with the makings of a trustworthy, off-the-bench, big man. In NBA 2K, having him on a roster ensured that the floor was spread out because he was a consistent three-point shooter when left open. Kaminsky was kicked out of the game this year, most likely because he was playing in Europe.

7. JaMychal Green

In earlier 2K games, JaMychal Green served as a cheat code. He was once a formidable offensive player who could compete on the offensive end and finish games with strong rebounding plays.

Green is not listed as available in 2K25, even though there are no reports of him playing abroad. He isn't even on the list of available free agents, though.