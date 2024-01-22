Which NFL record did Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set by overtaking Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Chiefs vs Bills?

In a pivotal moment during the Chiefs vs Bills Divisional Round clash, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce etched their names into NFL history, surpassing the postseason touchdown record set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The dynamic duo's 16th career postseason touchdown unfolded in a three-yard catch, where Kelce's determined effort near the pylon secured a crucial lead for the Kansas City Chiefs and a notable milestone in the annals of the NFL.

As the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship Game, this scoring connection's historic achievement leaves football enthusiasts wondering: What NFL record did Mahomes and Kelce set by overtaking Brady and Gronkowski?

Mahomes and Kelce Rewrite Playoff History with Record-Breaking Touchdown

During the AFC divisional round clash between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes and Kelce orchestrated a three-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, setting a new record for the highest number of playoff touchdown passes from a quarterback to a receiver. The former record-holders were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who achieved three Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

Mahomes seized the opportunity presented by a breakdown in coverage to connect with Kelce, marking the tight end's first touchdown since Week 11 of the regular season. Mahomes skillfully dropped back nearly 10 yards from the shotgun in a well-protected pocket, delivering a precise pass into Kelce's awaiting hands.

Kelce, finding himself entirely unmarked at the Buffalo 2, effortlessly crossed the goal line. The All-Pro commemorated the achievement with a heartwarming gesture dedicated to his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was enjoying the game from a suite at Highmark Stadium.

In a first-and-goal situation from the Buffalo 3, Mahomes received the snap from under center and swiftly executed a screen pass to Kelce. The 34-year-old receiver caught the ball, shifted to his left, and lunged into the end zone before being ruled down by contact.

This particular touchdown marked the 16th connection between Mahomes and Kelce in NFL playoffs, accounting for 42 percent of all postseason touchdown passes thrown by Mahomes. It surpassed the decade-long collaboration between Brady and Gronkowski, who connected for one less touchdown between 2011 and 2021.

