Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety

Simone Biles announced her relationship with Jonathan Owens after the 2020 Olympics. The couple got engaged in February 2022. They tied the knot in April last year. Owens signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears in March.

Biles is a 4-time Olympic gold medalist. She will represent the USA again at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She booked her ticket to the mega event with a dominating performance at the US gymnastics trials. Owens will also begin his tenure with the Bears in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Haters Against Criticism Over His Interview

Jonathan Owens in the NFL

Owens started his football career at Christian Brothers College High School. He then joined Missouri Western State University as a defensive back. He joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

It didn’t start well for the 28-year-old, who missed the entire season. He was on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury. The Cardinals released him at the end of the 2018-19 season. He joined the Houston Texans later that year.

Jonathan frequently moved between the Texans’ practice and active roster. He started 19 out of 30 games he played for the franchise, recording 143 tackles. He was transferred to the injured reserve list in January 2022.

The Green Bay Packers acquired Owens last season. He charted 84 tackles in 17 regular season games. Jonathan Owens played his first post-season game with the Packers. He decided to join the Chicago Bears on a $4.75 Million contract on March 13.

Advertisement

Jonathan Owens’ relationship with Simone Biles

Owens called himself a catch on a podcast in April 2024. He wasn’t even aware of Biles’ achievements before getting into a relationship with her. Fans blasted the NFL safety for his comments about the most decorated gymnast.